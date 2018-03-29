Best Bet: J S BACH (4); Best Value: SPRING FOR MORE (8)

FIRST: She’s So Fine owns fast late pace figures and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Christmas Sky logged front-end wins in last two starts; very dangerous. Clairvoyant Lady could be favorably positioned in the stalker’s seat; must consider.

SECOND: Picture Day tallied swift late-pace figure when getting picture taken in winner’s circle last time; another photo op. My Won Love also won last start and owns faster back figures; very playable. Exchanging Secrets regressed in last after eight-length victory in previous start; rebound potential.

THIRD: Daring Prospect is speedy, rested and training sharply; primed and ready. Just Got Out won last two starts and hails from white-hot Linda Rice stable; dangerous. Short Kakes took backward step in last after pairing up victories in previous two outings; bounce-back threat.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FOURTH: J S Bach notched very fast final fraction when winning by more than eight lengths last out; more to come. Bust Another owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Shalako makes peak start of form cycle and owns swift back numbers; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Halloween Horror was pace and position compromised when a better-than-it-looks third in last; more to give. Clowney owns fast internal numbers and should be favorably positioned near the front; worth long look. Mills delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; must respect.

SIXTH: Big Guy Ian projects as the main speed on the fence with aggressive ride; handicapping 101. Getoffmyback tallied swift internal and final numbers when awarded win via dq last out; big-time player. Morning Buzz was placed second after bumping Getoffmyback in the stretch last time; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Eye Luv Lulu was done in by swift fractions and pace pressure when an ultra-game second in last; softer flow today. Harlan Punch notched third victory in a row when an impressive seven-length winner in Stymie last time; very dangerous. Helooksthepart owns fast late-pace and final figures; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Spring for More tallied rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in most recent; more to give. Patriotic Endeavor owns seven wins from 19 starts and makes first outing since moving to Linda Rice barn; very playable. Frostie Anne almost always fires a strong effort; worth long look.

NINTH: Borsa Vento regressed in last start after fast-figured win in previous race; rebounds. Mister Hayes is 1-for-1 on the Big A’s main track and logged solid, recent work slate; dangerous. Nominal Dollars makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez and packs potent late kick on “A” effort.

TENTH: Here’s a Jetpack ships in for Philly-based barn and could be ideally placed in the stalker’s seat; ready for prime time. Very Very Stella consistently logs fast late-pace and final numbers; big-time threat. Brother Chub owns two wins and six seconds from last eight starts; right in the thick of this. Fortuitous Path is another that fires sharp effort with machine-like regularity; must be factored into the mix.