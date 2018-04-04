Best Bet: GREAT STUFF (8); Best Value: A DIFFERENT STYLE (9)

FIRST: Exchanging Secrets was done in by hot fractions when facing stakes field last week; class drop and quick return seal the deal. Slam Chowder was a determined winner at this level in last; dangerous. Special Dividend finished just half-length behind Slam Chowder when favored last time; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Clear N Convincing logged fast late-pace figure in lone grass start on Jan. 21 at Gulfstream and is training sharply for return. Freeze the Account is speedy and makes turf debut; very interesting. Azzedine was second as the favorite in debut; very dangerous.

THIRD: Brimstone gets class relief after speed and fade last time; call in contentious dash. Saratoga Heater makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; worth long look. Bass River Road, also from Rodriguez barn, is training sharply; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Full Salute gets confident price hike after front-running score in last; pairs up. Adulator packs potent kick and is training with a purpose for first start since June; dangerous. Morning Buzz has won four of last five starts; big-time player.

FIFTH: Caitriona is rested and could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Spa Treatment has been idle since top-figured second on Jan. 21; why the layoff? Lovely La La makes first start for Chad Brown; follow the money.

SIXTH: Midnight Disguise notched swift final fraction when winning second straight last time; more to come. My Miss Lilly hit the gate at the start and ran well thereafter when third to top selection last time; must consider. Smokinpaddylassie ships in for top-shelf Philly-based barn after winning all three starts; big-time danger.

SEVENTH: Discreet Lover needed last when an even third on March 17 and owns fast back figures; forward move predicted. Harlan Punch regressed in last after winning three in a row; bounce-back threat. Wild About Deb was a determined winner in first start since moving to Rodriguez barn; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Great Stuff notched three tightly grouped workouts since tough-trip third in last; half-mile workout on Wednesday is the clincher. Do Share logged swift late-pace figure when a seven-wide second in Tom Fool Handicap last time; very dangerous. Skyler’s Scramjet won third straight when a clear-cut victor in Tom Fool last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: A Different Style is fresh and projects as the speed of the speed with top-notch front-end rider aboard. National Flag tallied rapid final figure when a decisive winner in last and has trained sharply in the interim; very dangerous. Engage is training sharply for first start in 175 days for Chad Brown; must respect.

TENTH: King Zachary finished with gusto when breaking maiden by nearly eight lengths at Gulfstream last time; ready for prime time. Old Time Revival set swift splits when a game second in Gotham; speedy and dangerous. Enticed was wrapped up under the wire when winning Gotham last out; probable underlay.

ELEVENTH: Adventist was blocked behind wall of horses in last at Gulfstream and owns faster back numbers; more to give. Astounding owns a win and a third in two starts on Big A sod; very dangerous. Nigel’s Destiny is speedy and starts from the fence; big-time player. Snake Oil Charlie notched one of two career wins on Aqueduct grass; price will be tempting.