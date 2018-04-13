Best Bet: MASCARELLO (4); Best Value: OUT OF THE FLAMES (7)

FIRST: Conquest Prankster is fresh and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Truly a Moon Shot exits fast-figured placing at this level in last; very dangerous. Asphalt Paving drops and is competitive on best efforts.

SECOND: Blank Paige tallied solid final fraction when breaking maiden last time; pairs up. Leah’s Dream owns speed, fast figures and has won three of last four; probable underlay. Hexameter earned swift final number when a game second in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Hawkish logged fast late-pace figures in both starts and has trained strongly for NY debut. Gleason moves to grass after delivering strong efforts in both dirt starts; dangerous. War Chest compiled strong work slate for first start since December; worth long look.

FOURTH: Mascarello was given 155 days of R&R after closing out the local grass season with two straight wins; ready for return. Changewilldoyagood is fleet-footed, starts from the fence and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Cloud Control owns stalker’s style and could be ideally positioned if fractions get hot and hectic.

FIFTH: Full of Mine took backward step in last after clear-cut victory two starts back; rebounds. One More Round has delivered strong efforts in last two starts at Parx and is 1-for-1 at the Big A; very dangerous. Z J Wins owns sprinter’s speed and could capitalize on soft lead; very interesting.

SIXTH: New Pass went to the bench after strong second behind repeat winner at Saratoga in August and has trained with a purpose for return; primed and ready. Nazay finished third in two starts on Big A sod this past fall; dangerous. Lady Rozina outworked 82 rivals in half-mile drill on April 7; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Out of the Flames was a determined winner in last on Santa Anita’s downhill turf course; more to come. Mentality could play out as the quickest of the quick with heads-up handling.March X Press owns a sit-and-pounce style that could be well served in ultra-deep field.

EIGHTH: Verve’s Tale has never been off he board in four starts at the Big A and compiled eye-catching work tab in South Florida. Miss Inclusive exits sprint and should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Blue Prize is Grade 2 stakes winner and owns fast figures on best efforts; big-time player.

NINTH: A Song for Sue tallied deceptively fast final fraction in debut and moves to grass for potent first-time turf barn; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Grand Banks is 0-for-17 but owns field’s fastest numbers don’t ignore. Myhartbelongstodaddy debuts for Chad Brown; underlay potential. Dr. Melfi bested 100 rivals in half-mile drill on March 10; follow the money.