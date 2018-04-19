Best Bet: MR MAYBE (2); Best Value: FREELOAD (6)

FIRST: Hay Field logged two half-mile works since determined win in last; more to come. Pink Twist earned fast numbers in both starts; be no surprise. Frosty Gal compiled eye-catching work tab for first start sine December; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Mr Maybe owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and is training with a purpose for first start since September; primed and ready. Aire Bueno also is working sharply and packs potent kick on “A” game; very interesting. Catcho En Die has faced tougher in both U.S. starts and should be favorably positioned near the front; worth long look.

THIRD: Sand Dancer notched three sharp works since game placing last month at Gulfstream; primed for another big effort. Nine Route could play out as the controlling speed in return to grass; dangerous. Fifty moves to turf for Linda Rice after pairing up front-end wins in last two starts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Javelin regressed in last start after fast-figured win in previous race; half-mile bullet on April 11 seals the deal. Proud Zip is training sharply for first start since May for Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous. Midnight Mission took backward step in last after starting career with two wins; must consider.

FIFTH: Nominal Dollars passed runners at every call when a better-than-it-looks sixth in overnight stakes last time; rates close call in wide-open field. Pegasus Red gets class relief after even fourth in last; more than good enough on best. Alaapatique wheels back in a hurry after earning improved internal and final numbers on Monday at Parx; price will be tempting. Marriage Fever was fifth in same race as top selection; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Freeload tallied career-best number on this surface and distance last fall; first start with maiden-claiming tag and since gelded are the clinchers. Gio Lucky was pace and trip compromised when third in last; forward move predicted. Guy American Dream could play out as the dominant speed in first grass start; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Goodbye Brockley logged stamina-building work slate for first start since July; ready to roll. Pauseforthecause owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on soft lead. Flat Calm also is speedy and exits dominant maiden score in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Dynamax Prime owns field’s fastest late-pace figure and makes peak start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Horoscope is speedy and training swiftly; very dangerous. Swivel was an even third in last and should pack amplified kick with cutback to mile.

NINTH: Giant Boxer numerically and visually impressed when winning by more than two lengths in debut; more to give. Pure Silver owns three wins and two seconds from seven starts; logical, short-priced player. My Roxy Girl is another that consistently delivers strong efforts; must respect.

TENTH: Battle of Saratoga logged solid final fractions in both starts and is training sharply at Fair Hill base for switch to sod. Bourbon Did It is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Collective Effort owns a second and a third in two starts on Big A turf; worth long look. Appealing Briefs owns field’s fastest turf figures but consistently has failed to get the job done at short odds; you’ve been warned.