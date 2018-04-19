Best Bet: ARCHIE (5); Best Value: BUST ANOTHER (9)

FIRST: Inflexibility owns fast figures and hails from Chad Brown barn; next. Flipcup packs potent kick on best efforts. In the Lee is 1-for-1 on Big A sod; very interesting.

SECOND: Cartwheel was done in by poor start when favored last time; deserves another chance. Pursuing Justice also failed to impact after bad getaway in well-bet debut; improvement expected. Anne’s Song has hit the board in last two starts; must consider.

THIRD: Hard Way Winner ships up from South Florida and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Controlled Fury cuts back to sprint and could be the in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Indian Ghost is fleet-footed and starts from the fence; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Stan the Man notched swift final fraction when breaking maiden last time; more to come. More Front was a determined, front-end winner in last; dangerous. Proletariat consistently delivers solid efforts; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Archie has worked three times since hard-charging victory last out; pairs up. American Road owns speed and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Callant has delivered strong efforts at this level in last two starts; must respect.

SIXTH: Way Early was a fast-closing winner in debut and is training with a purpose for first start since October; history repeats. Big Thicket moves to grass for Linda Rice after clear-cut win in last; very interesting. Morrison was a fast-figured, front-end second on Big A turf last Sunday; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Retonova tallied rapid final fraction when winning debut by four lengths; crisp half-mile work on April 14 seals the deal. A True Giant makes quick return after fast-figured, front-running score on April 11; easily could take another. Belleville Spring fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet drill last week; more than good enough on “A” effort.

EIGHTH: Significant Form owns fast late-pace numbers and is training sharply for Chad Brown; need more? Oh Zap has yet to taste defeat in two starts; dangerous. Layla Noor hails from potent Maryland-based barn (Arnaud Delacour); don’t ignore.

NINTH: Bust Another gets favorable cutback to shorter sprint after being compromised by poor start in last; call based on price in wide-open NY-bred stake. Mighty Zealous notched swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; big-time player. For Pops is speedy and can prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead; worth long look.

TENTH: Metaphorical is quick from the gate and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Too Much Data made sustained rally when second on Gulfstream grass in debut; dangerous. Throw the Fade moves to turf after change-of-pace second in last; big-time player. Indifference is speedy, rested and adds blinkers; must be factored into the mix.