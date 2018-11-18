Best bet: SEISMIC WAVE (4)

Best value: CERRETALTO (8)

FIRST: Catch Me If U Can projects as the main speed in weak opener. Baffin Bay has been gelded, adds blinkers and drops; dangerous. Lone Pioneer should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs.

SECOND: Blurred Line tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Glennrichment is fresh, drops and owns fast back figures; worth long look. Thank You So Much has won two in a row at Delaware; don't ignore.

THIRD: Killybegs Captain is firing bullets for first start since September; call based on price potential. Timber Ghost is riding a two-race winning streak and fired 5-furlong bullet on Nov. 8; very playable. Still Krz is speedy and owns fast figures; dangerous.

FOURTH: Seismic Wave has trained sharply since earning fast late-pace figure in debut; more to come. Malthael was a fast-figured second to a repeat winner in last; very dangerous. Demarchelier debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

FIFTH: Mrs. Ramona G. overcame slow pace when a determined winner in last; rates close call. Eloweasel is rested and owns fast figures on best efforts; dangerous. Go Astray was a much-improved fourth at 97-1 last out; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Raging Fire adds blinkers and worked three times since last start; breakthrough predicted. Flat Out Jayvien runs late and could be aided by today's longer trip. Okeamo has finished third in last two starts; continues trend?

SEVENTH: Mini P is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; set for best. Rhode Island compiled five tight works for first start in two months; big-time player. Inle was compromised by slow splits and wide trip last time; very interesting.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Cerretalto is 2-for-2 at the Big A and owns favorable stalker's style. Stoney Bennett is speedy and could play out as the quickest of the quick; dangerous. Bavaro also is fleet-footed and fired crisp, half-mile work on Nov. 8; worth long look.

NINTH: Mobridge gets class relief, makes quick return (12 days) and starts from the rail; rebounds. Macagone owns quick turn of foot and could play out as the main speed; very dangerous. Fox Rules also is speedy and owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A sod; must consider. Cloontia was just three lengths behind top selection when a solid third on Oct. 24; right in the thick of this.