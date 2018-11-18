Best bet: SWEET STING (6)

Best value: LIFT UP (10)

FIRST: Apello notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; added furlong plays to strength. Legion Storm could get the lead by default in field that's light on speed. Bad Guy packs potent late kick on best; dangerous.

SECOND: Hera was a change-of-pace fourth in most recent start; three tight works in the interim is the clincher. Enthusiastic Gal fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency. Salt Pond will prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: The Glominator adds blinkers and projects as the main speed. Saratoga Style should improve in second start for Todd Pletcher. Bettor Bank On It gets Lasix for the first time; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Moviemaker logged six tight works for first start in 10 weeks; set for best. Tapin Through Life also is training with a purpose and owns fast late-pace figures; dangerous. Beau Belle is speedy and will be aided by cutback in distance; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Rapid Route tallied improved internal numbers in last and will offer generous price; strong combination. Impazible Creek could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Overbrook dons the blinkers for streaking John Toscano stable; very interesting.

SIXTH: Sweet Sting tallied solid final fraction when compromised by wide trip in last; best is yet to come. Kreesie was a determined winner in last; must consider. Fairy Link is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss.

SEVENTH: Breaking the Rules has worked strongly since clear-cut score in last; pairs up. Mr Ritz ships in for top-shelf, Canada-based barn (Josie Carroll); more than good enough on best. Medal of Honour gets the meds in stateside debut for Chad Brown; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Collegeville Girl has trained sharply since front-end score in debut; main speed once again. Maiden Beauty was a tough-trip fourth in last and should pack amplified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; very playable. Surge of Pride returns to NY-bred ranks and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Indy Union is a fresh 3-year-old filly that owns field's fastest late-pace figures; call in wide-open Comely Stakes. Blamed owns bulletlike speed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Split Time has the benefit of the rail at 1 1/8 miles; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Lift Up packs potent late punch and ships in for Michael Dickinson stable; needs pace help to get there. Dolce Lili is fleet-footed and favorably posted; very dangerous. Conquest Hardcandy also is quick from gate and should offer fat ticket; very interesting. La Moneda owns six wins and two seconds from 10 starts; logical threat.