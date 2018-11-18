TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: SWEET STING (6)

Best value: LIFT UP (10)

FIRST: Apello notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; added furlong plays to strength. Legion Storm could get the lead by default in field that's light on speed. Bad Guy packs potent late kick on best; dangerous.

SECOND: Hera was a change-of-pace fourth in most recent start; three tight works in the interim is the clincher. Enthusiastic Gal fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency. Salt Pond will prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: The Glominator adds blinkers and projects as the main speed. Saratoga Style should improve in second start for Todd Pletcher. Bettor Bank On It gets Lasix for the first time; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Moviemaker logged six tight works for first start in 10 weeks; set for best. Tapin Through Life also is training with a purpose and owns fast late-pace figures; dangerous. Beau Belle is speedy and will be aided by cutback in distance; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Rapid Route tallied improved internal numbers in last and will offer generous price; strong combination. Impazible Creek could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Overbrook dons the blinkers for streaking John Toscano stable; very interesting.

SIXTH: Sweet Sting tallied solid final fraction when compromised by wide trip in last; best is yet to come. Kreesie was a determined winner in last; must consider. Fairy Link is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss.

SEVENTH: Breaking the Rules has worked strongly since clear-cut score in last; pairs up. Mr Ritz ships in for top-shelf, Canada-based barn (Josie Carroll); more than good enough on best. Medal of Honour gets the meds in stateside debut for Chad Brown; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Collegeville Girl has trained sharply since front-end score in debut; main speed once again. Maiden Beauty was a tough-trip fourth in last and should pack amplified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; very playable. Surge of Pride returns to NY-bred ranks and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Indy Union is a fresh 3-year-old filly that owns field's fastest late-pace figures; call in wide-open Comely Stakes. Blamed owns bulletlike speed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Split Time has the benefit of the rail at 1 1/8 miles; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Lift Up packs potent late punch and ships in for Michael Dickinson stable; needs pace help to get there. Dolce Lili is fleet-footed and favorably posted; very dangerous. Conquest Hardcandy also is quick from gate and should offer fat ticket; very interesting. La Moneda owns six wins and two seconds from 10 starts; logical threat.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giants tight end Evan Engram completes the pass Engram dealing with reduced role on offense
The Nets' Allen Crabbe goes to the hoop Crabbe, Allen shine despite Nets' loss to Clippers
Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders Anders Lee's Kancer Jam event raises more than $100G
Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes the save on Greiss gets an early hook as Islanders are Stars struck
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and receiver Odell Glauber: Giant playoff run? Even Shurmur is excited
Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants Barkley breaks out for three touchdowns