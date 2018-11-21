Best Bet: FRISKY MAGICIAN (4) ; Best Value: RIENDO (5)

FIRST: Double Deep drops two price levels after strong placing in last; takes this if all is well. Confederation was a pace-pressing maiden winner in last and hails from white-hot John Toscano stable; very dangerous. Cookie Crisp has finished second three times in a row; logical contender.

SECOND: No Deal is 0-for-13 but could get ideal setup in weak field. Sacrifice drops to lifetime low and was second in lone dirt start; dangerous. Burkey's Babe owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

THIRD: Mihos gets Lasix and has trained sharply since third in key-race debut; set for best. Loverboy Lu made menacing middle move and faded in debut; very playable. U R Not So Bad was a front-running second in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Frisky Magician gets class boost after determined win in last; pairs up. Shiraz is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; very interesting. Discretionary Marq also is speedy and has won three of last four; big-time player.

FIFTH: Riendo failed to fire in race moved to wet dirt last time; return to grass is key. La Manche is training sharply for first start since August; big-time, front-running threat. Pirelli Tower owns fast numbers but frequently has disappointed at short odds; you've been warned.

SIXTH: Bon Raison tallied new pace top in last and stretch out to 1 1/8-miles plays to strength. Plainsmen is riding a two-race winning streak for Brad Cox; very playable. Gronkowski is training sharply but looms a likely underlay; demand fair price.

SEVENTH: Hembree was done in by poor start in 14-horse BC Turf Sprint; rates call based on price potential. Dubini was a game second in this race last year; history repeats? Disco Partner, another exiting BC Turf Sprint, could easily take this on "A" game.

EIGHTH: The Caretaker got the kiss of death when breaking open gate doors before last race; rebounds. Tommy T consistently delivers strong efforts and is firing bullets for first start since July; dangerous. Full Vested is speedy but has failed at short odds in last two; proceed with caution.

NINTH: Pamina was a tough-trip fifth in last on Polytrack at Woodbine; both career wins have been logged on turf. Lady Montdore could play out as the controlling speed in field that's light on front-runners. Pollara should improve in second North American start for Chad Brown.

TENTH: Trumpit adds blinkers after regressing in last start; bounce-back effort on tap. Mike's Girl was a fast-figured second in most recent turf start; dangerous. Jot is speedy and moves to grass for Linda Rice; must be factored into the mix. Mz Seb Pat is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners; improvement predicted.