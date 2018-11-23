Best Bet: BROADWAY RUN (8); Best Value: TRULY A MOON SHOT (6)

FIRST: First Dawn is riding a forward line on the numbers and stretchout to a mile should play to strength. Tequila Sunday was a front-running second in last; logical, short-priced threat. Needs No Ice was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

SECOND: Tale of Mist is speedy and needed last; improvement predicted. Candy Zip has been idle since front-end win 50 days ago; mixed message. Oh Shea Can U See is fleet-footed and hails from Jason Servis stable; must consider.

THIRD: Crea's Bklyn Law makes first start for Michelle Nevin after clear-cut placing behind much-the-best winner in last; set for best. Wild Colonial Boy makes second start since claimed by Linda Rice (31 percent); very playable. Takeoff owns fast figures on "A" efforts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Bustin to Be Loved gets class relief after facing open company in Laurel stakes last out; rates call based on price potential. Thorny Tale has trained sharply since fast-figured score in debut; dangerous. Kosciuszko bested two next-out winners when breaking maiden in last; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Rappel has worked two times since determined win in last; pairs up. Mad Munnys is speedy and also has trained twice since winning most recent; easily could take another. Zap Daddy is another last-race winner that has worked sharply in the interim; contentious field.

SIXTH: Truly a Moon Shot earned new pace top when facing tougher last time; set for career best. Deep Sea is speedy, owns fast figures and hails from Jason Servis stable but makes first start since July; must take the good with the bad. Rockford is fresh and logs swift numbers on best efforts; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Sweet Timing logged five tight works since tough trip in debut; throw deep in wide-open race. Flying the Colors tallied solid late-pace figure when second in first start; very dangerous. Guacamole owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Broadway Run is fleet-footed and firing bullets; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Compelled ships in for high-powered Tom Proctor barn and looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Fire Key is riding a two-race winning streak and also would benefit if fractions get hot and hectic.

NINTH: Call It a Truce notched three tight works for first start with maiden-claiming tag; pulling weight from field seals the deal. Bel Cuore, a game second in debut, is another that has trained with a purpose in the interim; very dangerous. Traci's Girl is speedy but has lost ground in the lane in all three starts; you've been warned. Miss Flambe contends if able to replicate effort in debut; worth long look at long price.