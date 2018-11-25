Best bet: TIZNOW'S SMILE (8)

Best value: HIGHEST RANK (6)

FIRST: Acting Chipper was second to a 10-length winner last time; main speed in compact field. Taking Aim could have dead aim on top selection if pace meltdown ensues. Kingdom's Queen is riding a forward line on the numbers; must consider.

SECOND: Copperline made a strong late run after tough trip in debut; added ground and better getaway make the difference. Spring Drama is fresh and training with a purpose; very dangerous. Grand Banks has finished second in four of last six starts; minor award again?

THIRD: Achilles Warrior makes third start of form cycle after tallying improved pace figure in last; set for breakthrough. Direct Order notched swift final fraction when breaking maiden in last; very playable. Puttheglassdown regressed in last after game, front-end win two back; rebound potential.

FOURTH: Skychief is speedy and adds blinkers; wire to wire. Inclunation drops and moves to grass; improvement predicted. Cotton House was a game third as the favorite last out; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Doyouknowsomething is fleet-footed and fired a half-mile bullet last week; controlling speed. G Zap runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Roman Approval exits sprint and should be favorably positioned near the front.

SIXTH: Highest Rank turns back to sprint and returns to maiden-claiming ranks; call based on price. Grammi Dance was a top-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player. Oh K Funnybone compiled tight work tab for first start since August; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Solitary Gem makes third start of form cycle after sharp second in last; more to come. Critique drops, adds blinkers and returns to dirt; very dangerous. Tayler's the Boss was second to a much-the-best winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Tiznow's Smile was compromised by soft pace flow in last; amplified kick with cutback to sprint. Palladian Bridge exits change-of-pace victory in last; big-time threat. Dawn the Destroyer compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since April; very playable.

NINTH: There Goes Jose should capitalize on soft lead in wide-open nightcap. Candymankando was a winner from the stalker's seat last time out; dangerous. Felix in Fabula made sustained rally to nip top selection at the wire in last; right in the thick of this. Nolinski notched only win on Big A's main track; must be factored into the mix.