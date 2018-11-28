Best Bet: LION DANCE (2); Best Value: FRISKY MAGICIAN (7)

FIRST: Hoboe tallied fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Fox Rules was a game second after doing the dirty work on the lead last out; dangerous. Poshsky holds sharp form and packs potent late kick; must consider.

SECOND: Lion Dance bested a next-out winner when a strong second in debut; sharp recent works seal the deal. Kentucky Wildcat was a fast-figured third in last start; worth long look. Felix the Fox has finished second in last two; minor award again?

THIRD: Sport is training with a purpose for suddenly-live H. James Bond barn; rates nod if able to escape AE list. Spring on Curlin drops after subpar performance in last; playable at square price. Lemon Blitz has worked consistently since determined maiden win in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Afleet Destiny tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden at Parx last time; ready for prime time. Enliven has earned fast numbers in all three starts; very dangerous from the fence. Molto Bella makes peak start of form cycle after clear-cut second in last at Churchill Downs; must be respected.

FIFTH: Way Smart owns field's fastest late-pace figures and logged tight work tab for first start since August. Louisiana Lady notched only win on Big A sod and will offer juicy odds; very interesting. Dream Passage has hit the board in last nine starts; logical, short-priced player.

SIXTH: Bonita Bianca exits impressive, six-length victory versus NY-breds last out; ride the hot horse. Marley's Freedom was a close-up fourth in BC FM Sprint last out; for chalk lovers only. Sower exits front-end score and could play out as the speed of the speed once again; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Frisky Magician overcame traffic when a last-to-first winner in most recent; three works in the interim is the clincher. Blessed Halo is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Adonis Creed has trained sharply since comfortable score in last; easily could take another.

EIGHTH: Maximus Mischief has been ultra-impressive when winning both starts at Parx; handles the locals. Network Effect was clear by seven lengths when a wiling second in Nashua last time; very dangerous. Bourbon War gets tested for class after good-looking victory in debut; playable if the price is right.

NINTH: Sunny Ridge made strong late run when compromised by moderate splits in Kelso Handicap last time; close call in wide-open Cigar Mile. Timeline also was pace victim in Kelso and owns win and a third in two starts at Aqueduct; dangerous. Mendelssohn likely will attract too much cash and has yet to win in the U.S.; bad way to play this game.

TENTH: Foolish Ghost could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride in big field. Quest for Fire has been sidelined since much-the-best score in debut in March; easily could take this with similar effort. Wrong Ben can win from on or just off the lead; worth long look at long price. Smokin Platinum makes peak start of form cycle after strong third in last; right in the thick of this.