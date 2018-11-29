TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 2

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: VINCENTO (7); Best Value: INTO GLAMOUR (2)

FIRST: I'm an Ocala Dude compiled tight work tab for first start since August; both career wins logged at the Big A. Devine Entry could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Javelin packs potent late kick on best efforts; dangerous.

SECOND: Into Glamour owns speed and should be favorably positioned in weak field. Secret Quality has worked three times since last start; very dangerous. Bella Figura is quick from gate and must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Flatexcel regressed in last start after fast-figured win in previuos race; rebounds. Analyze the Odds was a determined winner at this level in last; very playable. Transistor hails from the white-hot Rudy Rodriguez stable; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Fleet Admiral owns fast late-pace figures and should offer generous ticket. Packed House owns speed and is training sharply; very playable. Run for Boston could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Evan's Nice Now adds blinkers and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from the fence. Midnitesalright also is fleet-footed and hails from Jason Servis stable; logical, short-priced player. Anydayisherday was a strong second in debut; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Saratoga Heater compiled sharp work slate for first start since July; primed and ready. Bavaro is fleet-footed and drops; very dangerous. Rectify was a game second to a razor-sharp rival in last; big-time threat.

SEVENTH: Vincento has trained swiftly since winning second in a row last time; keeps on giving. Aveenu Malcainu took backward step in last after fast-figured win two starts back; rebound potential. Bon Raison gets class relief and packs potent late kick on "A" game; very playable.

EIGHTH: Fiveinthemorning drops after useful third in first start since three-month absence; more to give. Ramblin' Ma'am was a game second in last; very dangerous. Zecha was just nose behind "Ma'am" when an even third on Oct. 25; right in the thick of this. Missbigtimes has been idle since being pulled up on Oct. 5; front-end threat if all is well.

