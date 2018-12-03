Best bet: MARY'S GIRL (5)

Best value: WELL IN TUNE (9)

FIRST: Alrahaal tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; more to give. House Limit compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start since September; dangerous. Bad Guy is 0-for-20 but owns fast numbers on best efforts; must consider.

SECOND: We Did ships in from Finger Lakes after winning three of last four starts; handles the locals. Francis Freud drops after taking backward step in last; rebound potential. Alright Alright was a determined winner at this level in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Sophie Germain owns speed and adds blinkers; throw deep in weak field. Laura's Patriot could be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Blushing Justine flashed improved speed in last; worth long look at long price.

FOURTH: Diamond Princess should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Abraxan was a clear-cut second as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player. Itsakeyper moves to dirt and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Mary's Girl logged solid pace and final figures when breaking maiden in last; pairs up. Tradeable moves to dirt and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting. Forever Changed owns a win and a second in two starts; underlay potential.

SIXTH: Royal Inheritance is rested and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride from the rail. Fair Regis cuts back to preferred trip (6 furlongs) and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very playable. Ribbonite is fleet-footed and consistently fires strong efforts; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Filfila owns fast late-pace figures and logged three tight works for first start in seven weeks. Mitchell Road is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Fairy Link is training with a purpose and logs swift numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Sunset Ridge owns an edge on final figures; paltry price is the problem. Piedi Bianchi was a clear-cut winner at Indiana Grand last out; must consider. Jump Ruler logged two of three career wins at the Big A; don't overlook.

NINTH: Well in Tune returns to maiden-claiming ranks and gets favorable cutback to mile; price play in weak nightcap. Raging Fire is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Santo Antonio drops to lifetime low for Rudy Rodriguez; logical, short-priced threat. Blue Skies Forever needed last and could land in exotics at fat ticket; very interesting.