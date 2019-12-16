TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: DAN THE MAN CAN (5); Best Value: AM IMPAZIBLE (6)

FIRST: Ownitifyouwantit makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and owns fast back numbers. New Frontier owns fast figures but prefers minor awards; vulnerable favorite? Justinspeightofit makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Shrink gets class relief and moves to dirt; two works in the interim seal the deal. Gray Witch was a determined maiden winner in last; logical, short-priced player. Appreciate displays a profile that's similar to top selection (drops, moves to main track); must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Carnegie Song gets Lasix after non-threatening eighth in debut; improvement predicted. Uncle Ned was a clear-cut second in last; for those that prefer the obvious. Drink to the Clown dons the blinkers, returns to dirt and drops; wake-up potential.

FOURTH: Trouble for Skylar wheels back in less than two weeks after tallying improved pace figures in last; breakthrough expected. Hoponthebusgus runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Letmetakethiscall owns speed and is a three-time winner on Big A loam; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Dan the Man Can tallied solid final fraction when a determined maiden winner in last; pairs up. Rejected Again, a front-end maiden winner in most recent, makes quick return (six days); very dangerous. Blues City also broke maiden last time out and logged crisp half-mile work in the interim; must consider.

SIXTH: Am Impazible logged rapid late-pace figure when a sharp maiden winner last time; keeps on giving. Paved with Gold, a game second in last on grass, owns fast back numbers on dirt; worth long look. Carlisle Belle made strong late rally in last and should be aided by additional quarter mile; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Puttheglassdown consistently notches field's fastest final fractions; 3-furlong bullet last month is the clincher. Runforthemunnings tallied top pace and final numbers when a 10-length winner at Laurel last out; bounces at short odds on Thursday? Aristocratic is speedy and could prove very tough if able to establish clear lead; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: My My Michelle has trained with a purpose since being compromised by soft flow in debut; better setup predicted. Courageous Girl is fleet-footed and bested top selection by more than a length on Oct. 23; dangerous. Imprsstheprofessor passed runners and improved on beaten lengths from the quarter-pole to the wire when a tough-trip third in debut; big-time threat. Topaz Bride was an even third in lone start; be no surprise.

