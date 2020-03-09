Best bet: IMPUNITY (6)

Best value: SLIMEY (8)

FIRST: Cairo Queen bested a next-out winner by two lengths when a solid second in last; more to give. First Dawn has grabbed the place spot in last three starts; runner-up again? Smiles From Sadie was just a length behind First Dawn last time; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Big Mountain is speedy and drops; wire to wire if not damaged goods. Shamrock Kid owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Peter's Project, another that would be aided by pace meltdown, needed last and is more than good enough on "A" game.

THIRD: Women Not Easy adds blinkers, gets class relief and should make forward move in second start since eight-month layoff. Molly's Nighthawk logged five tight works for first start in eight weeks; dangerous. Cornetta's Choice was empty when favored in last at Laurel; could impact on best efforts.

FOURTH: Zonic exits determined win in last and owns fast back numbers; pairs up. Mills is riding a two-race winning streak; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Business Cycle was a game second to Mills on Feb. 21; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Frozen Account tallied rapid late-pace figure when third in key-race debut; tight work tab in the interim seals the deal. Whichwaytomalibu was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in last; could easily take this. Unrelenting Force bested a next-out winner when a sharp second in most recent; must be considered.

SIXTH: Impunity tallied otherworldly final fraction when winning by more than eight expanding lengths last time; more to come. Deputy Flag owns speed, fast figures and makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; big-time player. Hardcore Folklore runs late and could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Roaming Union notched swift internal and final figures in last and now makes first start since claimed by high-percentage stable. Payne went to the sideline in mid-December after winning two in a row for Chad Brown; could easily take another. Han Sense was dueled into defeat when favored in last at Laurel; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Slimey was pace- and position-compromised when a game second in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Honey I'm Good is fleet-footed and fresh and could prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Forgotten Hero lost all chance after breaking in a tangle last out; big-time, front-end threat on best efforts.

NINTH: Oneshotatforever logged career-best pace figure in last and could be sitting on breakthrough at fat ticket. Geta Lode of Lucky is rested, training with a purpose and drops to lifetime low; very playable. Legend of Bam is speedy and makes first start since gelded; worth long look. Try'n Smart'n Up gets class relief, makes third start of form cycle and owns three seconds from seven starts; don't overlook.