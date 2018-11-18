Best bet: CELTIC CHAOS (8)

Best value: PARTY ON PROSPECT (4)

FIRST: Lem Me Have It tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; two works in the interim seal the deal. Gattino Marrone wheels back in a hurry after speed and fade in debut 14 days ago; dangerous. Galadriel's Light returns to maiden ranks after regressing in last start; rebound threat.

SECOND: Shanghai Glory drops after even third in last; rates close call in contentious field. Orchid Party bested top selection by more than three lengths when second on Oct. 28; could easily take this. Mercurian should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Bobby Man has trained with a purpose since hard-charging fourth in debut; more to give. Bydawnsearlylight is speedy and adds blinkers; big-priced, front-end threat. Wicked Grin should be aided by return to grass; must consider.

FOURTH: Party On Prospect, an even fourth in debut, logged three tight works since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; improvement predicted. Hot Sriracha has finished second at short odds in last two starts; more of the same? Somebody took backward step in last start after much-improved third in prior; rebound potential.

FIFTH: Three to Thirteen failed to deliver best on turf last time but was a fast-figured winner on dirt two races back; set for "A" effort. Hokulea runs late and could be aided by additional quarter mile; very interesting. Dark Ops is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; big-time player.

SIXTH: Support Our Cause makes quick return (six days), switches back to turf and hails from streaking John Toscano stable; breakthrough effort predicted. Letterman makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; wake-up potential. Wild William owns two seconds and a third from last four starts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Five Star General has trained strongly since front-running maiden score on dirt at Laurel last time; handles surface switch. Empire of War exits determined win in Awad Stakes on Big A sod on Nov. 4; logical, short-priced player. Order and Law gets Lasix and starts from the rail; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Celtic Chaos has worked two times since tallying career-best late-pace and final figures in last; more to come. Lewisfield ships in for high-powered Jeff Runco stable after dominant score in last at Laurel; very dangerous. Runaway Lute compiled impressive work tab since winning second straight last time; big-time threat.

NINTH: Andina Del Sur engaged strong splits when a clear-cut second last out; more to give in second start since three-month layoff. Competition of Ideas tallied very fast final fraction when winning second in a row last time; could easily take another. Capla Temptress has faced nothing but graded stakes fields in four U.S. starts; worth long look. Significant Form is 1-for-1 on Big A grass; must be factored into the mix.