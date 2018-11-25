Best bet: MARQUET LEGACY (4)

Best value: HERO'S WELCOME (6)

FIRST: Cross Multiply is 0-for-15 but could get ideal pace setup in weak opener. There He Goes was an even third in first start in more than a year last time; dangerous. Bourbon N Rye owns speed and drops; must be considered.

SECOND: Arewehavingfunyet drops and makes third start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Expressly is riding a forward line on the numbers and owns two wins at the Big A; very playable. Daria's Angel was a game second versus a pricier field last out; negative class drop?

THIRD: Brass Ring regressed in last start after strong placing in prior; rebounds. No Limit Babe is speedy, returns to dirt and drops; big-time player. Family Fortune adds blinkers after failing as the favorite in last at Parx; reverses fortunes?

FOURTH: Marquet Legacy gets Lasix after late-running fifth in debut; more to come. Empress Sophia returns to the grass in first start since moving to Todd Pletcher barn; very interesting. Winifred J nearly stole it on the lead last time; front-end threat once again.

FIFTH: Zap Zap Zap packs a potent late zap and owns a win and a second in two starts at the Big A. Extinct Charm gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; worth long look. Peculiar Sensation is quick from the gate and could prove a tough customer if able to hold position on the rail.

SIXTH: Hero's Welcome owns fast late-pace figures and is bred to handle switch to sod. Carom owns positional speed and gets favorable cutback in distance; dangerous. Azzedine needed last and logs solid final numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Mo Flash demolished N2L restricted claiming field by more than eight lengths last out; pairs up. Gypsy Janie overcame rough trip to log impressive victory in last; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Lemon Crush ships in from SoCal and logged two crisp workouts over the Belmont Park training track; don't overlook.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Mr. Buff exits front-running score in last and projects as the main speed once again. Hammerin Aamer displayed improved early foot in last and owns fast back figures; dangerous. Dothat Dance runs late and could impact at fat ticket if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Get a Valentine is quick from the gate and projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive handling. Big Guy Ian also is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear from top selection. Nobody Move drops and could be favorably positioned in the stalker's seat. Professor Snape takes precipitous price plunge; damaged goods?