Best Bet: KINGDOM'S QUEEN (1); Best Value: DESERT LIGHTS (7)

FIRST: Kingdom's Queen tallied solid late-pace figure when breaking maiden by more than nine lengths last time; more to come. Norma's Charm regressed in last after pairing up fast numbers in pevious two; dangerous. New Year's Wish is riding a two-race winning streak; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: Stole E outworked 76 rivals in half-mile drill on Jan. 13; ready for return. Running Violence, another with recent, bullet half-mile work, was an ultra-game second in debut on New Year's Eve; be no surprise. Dr Burt is training with a purpose for debut for Danny Gargan; follow the money.

THIRD: Sol the Freud owns stalker's style that could be well served in compact but contentious field. Blue Belt could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. For Pops gets confident price hike after game placing in last; worth long look at long odds.

FOURTH: Kid Is Frosty compiled tight work tab for first start in 59 days; primed and ready. Wadadli Princess has drilled two times since strong second in last; dangerous. Irish Banker failed to fire when fifth as the favorite last out; better price on Sunday.

FIFTH: Quietude notched fast final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Take Me to Hardoon gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; very interesting. Stonesintheroad lived up to heavy tote support when a hand-ridden winner in debut; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Ja's Malibu is quick from the gate and could capitalize on soft lead in weak field. Today Comes Once logged solid work slate for debut for Gary Contessa; stay tuned to the tote. Alphadora fired half-mile bullet in preparation for first start; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Desert Lights gets added furlong after notching quick late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. Mister Humor was freshened after finishing second in last three starts; runner-up again? Magnetron took backward step in last after fast-figured placing two starts back; rebound potential.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Afleet Destiny is rested and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; call in wide-open Busanda Stakes. Elegant Zip logged two half-mile works since finishing just head behind next-out winner last time; dangerous. Filly Joel compiled seven tight works for first start since two-month freshener; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: American Power tallied lifetime best final fraction when a tough-trip second in last; breakthrough effort predicted. Chateau notched sizzling pace and final figures when demolishing field by 11 lengths last time; regresses today at short odds? Joopster owns speed and fast numbers; must be considered. Missle Bomb hails from the white-hot John Toscano stable; more than good enough on "A" game.