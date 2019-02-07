Best Bet: HAIKAL (8); Best Value: OLD UPSTART (3)

FIRST: Win the Shake has worked two times since useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Sanaable was third in debut and hails from potent second-out stable. Canarsie Girl has finished third in last two starts; continues trend?

SECOND: Satin Sheets drops to lifetime low and owns fast back figures. Elizabeth Nicole is speedy and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Milaya could move forward in second start since six-month layoff.

THIRD: Old Upstart needed last and packs potent kick on "A" effort. Pretentious regressed in last after determined win in previous start; bounce-back threat. Zabaione is rested and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Theresa's Boy owns speed and gets favorable cutback to sprint. Dublin Leprechaun owns fast final numbers but is 0-for-17; must take the good with the bad. Noble Behavior could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Bluegrass Jamboree is training sharply for first start since Dec. 8; primed and ready. Fair Regis tallied swift pace and final figures when a four-length winner last out; regresses on Saturday? Summer Punch is riding a three-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Sweet Blindness dons the blinkers and drops; breakthrough effort on tap. Stirred Not Shaken was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner last out; big-time threat. Rose of Dublin was compromised by wide trip when third on New Year's Day; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Warrens Vengeance closed with a vengeance when winning debut by more than four lengths; more to come. Fournineteen also logged impressive victory in first start; very dangerous. Diamond N Simon was a front-end maiden winner in last at Parx; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Haikal tallied swift late-pace figures in both career starts; training with a purpose for 3-year-old debut. Tikhvin Flew lived up to heavy tote support when a determined winner in debut; big-time player. Family Biz wheels back in a hurry after failing at 65 cents on the dollar just eight days ago; right in the thick of this on best efforts.

NINTH: Centrall drops into maiden claiming ranks after much-improved fifth in last; more to give. Caralicious is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. Annette's Humor owns two seconds and a third from last three starts; logical, short-priced player. D's Sis makes third start since two-month absence; right in the thick of this.