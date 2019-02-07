TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 9

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: HAIKAL (8); Best Value: OLD UPSTART (3)

FIRST: Win the Shake has worked two times since useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Sanaable was third in debut and hails from potent second-out stable. Canarsie Girl has finished third in last two starts; continues trend?

SECOND: Satin Sheets drops to lifetime low and owns fast back figures. Elizabeth Nicole is speedy and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Milaya could move forward in second start since six-month layoff.

THIRD: Old Upstart needed last and packs potent kick on "A" effort. Pretentious regressed in last after determined win in previous start; bounce-back threat. Zabaione is rested and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Theresa's Boy owns speed and gets favorable cutback to sprint. Dublin Leprechaun owns fast final numbers but is 0-for-17; must take the good with the bad. Noble Behavior could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Bluegrass Jamboree is training sharply for first start since Dec. 8; primed and ready. Fair Regis tallied swift pace and final figures when a four-length winner last out; regresses on Saturday? Summer Punch is riding a three-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Sweet Blindness dons the blinkers and drops; breakthrough effort on tap. Stirred Not Shaken was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner last out; big-time threat. Rose of Dublin was compromised by wide trip when third on New Year's Day; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Warrens Vengeance closed with a vengeance when winning debut by more than four lengths; more to come. Fournineteen also logged impressive victory in first start; very dangerous. Diamond N Simon was a front-end maiden winner in last at Parx; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Haikal tallied swift late-pace figures in both career starts; training with a purpose for 3-year-old debut. Tikhvin Flew lived up to heavy tote support when a determined winner in debut; big-time player. Family Biz wheels back in a hurry after failing at 65 cents on the dollar just eight days ago; right in the thick of this on best efforts.

NINTH: Centrall drops into maiden claiming ranks after much-improved fifth in last; more to give. Caralicious is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. Annette's Humor owns two seconds and a third from last three starts; logical, short-priced player. D's Sis makes third start since two-month absence; right in the thick of this.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Enes Kanter of the Knicks in the second Knicks buy out Kanter, Matthews after deadline
Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey waits for a pass Ladd, Hickey working their way back to the lineup
In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Hal Steinbrenner: No DH in National League this season
Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco celebrates his pinch-hit three-run Mets bring back catcher Mesoraco
Caris LeVert hasn't played for the Nets since Nets' biggest pickup at trade deadline: Caris LeVert!
Kevin Shattenkirk of the Rangers at Madison Square '94 Cup team celebration will be thrill for Shattenkirk