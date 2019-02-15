Best Bet: HONOR UP (7); Best Value: LOCAL COUNSEL (4)

FIRST: Starry Rose logged two half-mile works since speed and fade in debut; tighter on Sunday. Restructure notched fast figures in both starts; easily could take this. Smooth Quality makes first start for Kiaran McLaughlin; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Dooley is riding a forward line on the numbers and should be aided by Sunday's longer trip. American Lincoln drops and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Rouge Nation consistently delivers strong efforts; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Spectator Sport tallied solid late-pace figure when third in debut; addition of blinkers helps. Will Dancer is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? Eddy Dirt debuts for Rudy Rodriguez; worth long look.

FOURTH: Local Counsel tallied swift late-pace figure when a determined winner at the distance last time; pairs up. Blewitt is fresh and owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Carthon took backward step in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound potential.

FIFTH: Top of the Mint was a tough-trip third in debut and added sixteenth should play to strength. The Big Lebanese has been the runner-up in both starts; same result Sunday? Papa Jim regressed in last after strong placing in debut; bounce-back threat.

SIXTH: Power Source compiled three tight works for first start since 58-day freshener; set for breakthrough. D Emcee made strong run when awarded win via dq last out; dangerous. Mend Up also packs solid late kick and is very playable if price is right.

SEVENTH: Honor Up notched rapid final fraction when winning second straight last time; keeps on giving. Twisted Tom packs powerful late kick on "A" efforts; very playable. Stoney Bennett is speedy and has won four of last six; right in the thick of this. Loki's Vengeance fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since November; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: True Blue Giant has worked two times since rough-trip fourth in debut; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Bobby Man was a fast-figured second two starts back; very dangerous. Saratoga Promise is training swiftly for first start; could be the goods. Da Berg debuts for streaking John Kimmel stable; right in the thick of this.