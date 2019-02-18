Best Bet: QUEEN OF UMAILL (4); Best Value: ANYDAYISHERDAY (2)

FIRST: Ten Twenty Nine tallied fast late-pace and final figures in last; confident price hike seals the deal. I Love Jackson exits sprints and could play out as the controlling speed; very dangerous. Tiz No Bluff is fresh and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: Anydayisherday was pace and trip compromised in budding key race last time; call based on price potential. Awillaway regressed last time after solid second in debut; rebound threat. Ja's Malibu is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Charlie McCoy has trained sharply since notching swift internal and final numbers when winning last month; more to come. Gypsum Johnny packs potent kick and makes first start since claimed by Jeremiah Englehart; dangerous. Uncle Sigh has worked with a purpose since losing rider last out; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Queen of Umaill compiled tight work tab since speed and fade in debut on Dec. 7; tighter on Saturday. Kid Is Frosty has finished second at short odds in last two starts; burns money again? Irish Banker displayed newfound speed in last; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Formal Start owns sit-and-pounce style in field with sufficient speed to set the table. Elios Milos also packs strong kick and is training strongly for return from 233-day layoff for Chad Brown; dangerous but certain underlay. Wushu Warrior fired 3-furlong bullet for first start in nine weeks; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Pulsate has drilled three times since hard-charging second on Jan. 4; more to give. U R Not So Bad is speedy and makes first start since gelded; must respect. Miami Mumbles is training swiftly for debut for Chad Brown; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Bon Raison wheels back in a hurry after front-running score last Saturday; pairs up. Runaway Lute was a strong second in last and owns faster back figures; very playable. J S Bach gets favorable cutback to sprint for Jason Servis; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Forgotten Hero impressed winning both starts as a 2-year-old and fired 5-furlong bullet for return; ready. Flush tallied rapid final fraction when breaking maiden by more than seven lengths last out; very dangerous. Maiden Beauty has trained sharply since clear-cut second in last; don't ignore.

NINTH: Malibu Action gets class relief after two-move fifth in last; forward move predicted. Professor Snape is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Javelin took backward step in last after determined win in previous start; bounce-back potential. Too Fast to Pass will be aided by cutback to sprint; price will be tempting.