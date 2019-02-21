Best Bet: HAILEY'S FLIP (6); Best Value: DAZZLING SPEED (8)

FIRST: Master Distiller has finished second in all three starts; breaks through on Sunday? Iona Mobe is speedy and should be aided by cutback to abbreviated sprint. Gongheifatchoy made forward move in second start; developing and dangerous.

SECOND: Tale of Mist fired half-mile bullet for first start since November; primed and ready. Sandy Lane runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. One River Place was a clear-cut second at this level in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Curlin Creek logged career-best, late-pace figure when second in last; more to give. Party On Prospect exits fast-figured maiden score in last; dangerous. Thunder's Honor is fresh and drops to lifetime low; must consider.

FOURTH: Devine Dental projects as the main speed in first start since two-months of R&R. Have Another packs potent kick and makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; big-time player. Lazarus Project was a front-running winner versus cheaper field last out; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Heavy Meddle should move forward in second start since seven-week layoff. Blinded Vision is fleet-footed and makes first start since gelded; potential controlling speed. Swiping Dan drops and owns fast back numbers; dangerous if all is well.

SIXTH: Hailey's Flip ships in for top-notch Maryland-based barn after dominant win in last; ready for prime time. D J's Favorite owns speed and gets favorable cutback to sprint; very dangerous. Short Kakes was a strong second in last; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Holy Week gets confident price boost after being pace compromised when second in last. Zabaione took advantage of soft flow when besting top selection in front-running fashion last out; demand value. Battle of Saratoga has been on the bench since 12-length maiden score on Jan. 10; very dangerous with similar performance.

EIGHTH: Dazzling Speed was a useful fifth in first start since seven-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Ramblin' Ma'am owns two seconds and four thirds from last seven starts; minor award again? My First Gal is speedy and gets helpful turnback in distance; must consider. Highleelikelee made incremental moves on the numbers in all three starts; very interesting.