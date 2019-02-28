Best Bet: DIRTYFOOT (3); Best Value: LEITONE (8)

FIRST: Lone Pioneer gets favorable cutback in distance and has worked four times since last start; forward move predicted. Mucho Lucky drops and would be aided by hot fractions. Amistad debuts after noticeably picking up the tempo in final work; follow the money.

SECOND: Questeq fired 3-furlong bullet since game placing in last; more to give. Volodina is rested and owns fast numbers on best efforts. Hexameter is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Dirtyfoot should pack amplified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Fox Red is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Seethisquick was a dominant maiden winner in last and holds career-best form; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Vinda Machine makes peak start of form cycle after notching improved pace figure in last; set for breakthrough. Bel Coure adds blinkers after change-of-pace third in last; very dangerous. Aly's Courage makes first start after logging eye-catching half-mile work on Feb. 23; very interesting.

FIFTH: Promise Me Roses is riding a two-race winning streak and is effective from on or off the pace. Courageous Queen has finished second at short odds in last two starts; fails as the favorite again? Speed Khaleesi is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Ladyberg has worked three times since logging improved internal numbers in last; forward move predicted. Street Chamber drops and dons the shades after late-running seventh in debut; worth long look. Rose of Dublin makes third start of form cycle after finishing second to an 11-length winner in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Orchid Party made forward move on pace and final numbers in last; call in contentious dash. Miss Hot Stones is training with a purpose for first start in nearly 15 months; more than good enough on "A" effort. Spring Drama exits top-figured maiden score in last; bounces today?

EIGHTH: Leitone was done in by swift splits in John B Campbell Stakes at Laurel last out; rail draw and softer flow are the keys. Forewarned runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Weather Wiz is rested, training sharply and owns fast numbers; logical, short-priced player.

NINTH: Its All Relevant gets price hike after third straight win last out; keeps on giving. Planet Trailblazer also is riding a three-race winning streak; very dangerous. Outplay is speedy and drops; don't overlook. Drummer Don comes from the clouds but should be aided by Saturday's longer trip; exotics inclusion.