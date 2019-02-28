TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 3

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: AUNT BABE (8); Best Value: BANK GALA (4)

FIRST: Sanaable was a strong third in debut at Gulfstream and hails from potent second-out stable; more to come. Gracetown was a clear-cut, fast-figured second in last; very dangerous. Jasminesque logged three tight works for first start in two months; don't ignore.

SECOND: Noble Behavior is riding an improving line on the numbers; call based on price. Ridolfo bested top selection by nearly a length when a game second in last; regresses today? Theresa's Boy was a clear-cut second in last but is 0-for-24; must take the good with the bad.

THIRD: O Shea Can U See wheels back in a hurry after strong placing just eight days ago; rates close call. Happy Farm owns speed, fast figures but has finished second at short odds in last three starts; fails again? Forge drops and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Bank Gala tallied improved internal and final figures in last; more to give. Mounted Cop debuts after noticeably picking up the tempo in final work; could be the goods. Bronx Bomber was an even fourth in first start since three-month absence; forward move expected.

FIFTH: Irish Banker took backward step in last after much-improved fourth in previous start; rebounds. First Forever failed to deliver when favored in debut; recoups losses? Freud's Secret notched eye-catching half-mile in final workout; follow the money.

SIXTH: Pretty Enuf tallied swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Sandy Belle, another last-race winner, notched rapid internal and final numbers when scoring by seven lengths; bounces Sunday? Promise Me Roses is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix in contentious dash.

SEVENTH: No Distortion notched rapid final fraction when winning second in a row last time; gets hat trick. Tribecca was done in by hot pace in Hollie Hughes Stakes last out; speedy and very dangerous. Reed Kan is rested and can prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead; must be considered.

EIGHTH: Aunt Babe logged fast late-pace figure in last start after notching improved internal numbers in previous race; primed for breakthrough. Summer Punch lacked punch in last outing after rattling off three wins in a row; bounce-back threat. Science Fiction is fresh off three straight wire-to-wire scores; very dangerous. Norma's Charm should possess intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

