Best Bet: DAZZLING SPEED (2); Best Value: FIVE NIGHT FREDDIE (6)

FIRST: Borsa Vento was compromised by slow start and wide trip last time; class drop seals the deal. Rogue Nation was a determined winner in last; dangerous. Orpheus gets rider upgrade and makes peak start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Dazzling Speed owns speed and exits seven-length maiden score in last; pairs up. Claire's Kitty should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; big-time threat. Diamond Jen Brady fired crisp half-mile workout since last race; don't ignore.

THIRD: Turbulence has trained with a purpose for first start with Lasix and first outing since gelded; improvement predicted. Golconda has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Invest was a poor investment when second at 70 cents on the dollar in debut; recoups losses?

FOURTH: Taptaptap made menacing middle move when a strong second last time; more to give. Giant Sandy fired eye-catching 5-furlong drill last week; very interesting. Lettercarrierhenry is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Big Thicket displayed brief speed behind a repeat winner in last and owns faster back numbers; forward move predicted. Avast Matey drops and stretches to suitably longer trip; dangerous. Peter's Project owns 17 wins from 47 starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Five Night Freddie is quick from gate and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; two, sharp works since last start seal the deal. Gongheifatchoy drops after much-improved fourth in last; dangerous. Fortune's Boy is riding a forward line on the numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Proximate to Power gets favorable cutback in distance after battling on the lead in route last time; intensified wallop expected. Wushu Warrior gets class relief after tough-trip fifth in last; dangerous. Ark in the Dark is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Stonesintheroad has won all three starts versus NY-breds and should handle step up to open company. Miss Imperial is fresh, owns fast numbers and hails from Jason Servis stable; need more? Forgotten Hero lost best chance when pinched back at the start last time; more than good enough on "A" game.

NINTH: Icy Maneuvers makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and is lightly raced in bunch of professional losers; weakness of field is selection's strength. My First Gal is 0-for-10 but has finished second in last two starts; minor award again? Ramblin' Ma'am also has failed to get job done in 10 tries and has burned chalk players in last three outings; willing to try again? Here Comes Helen was a much-improved third in last; heading in right direction.