TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: DAZZLING SPEED (2); Best Value: FIVE NIGHT FREDDIE (6)

FIRST: Borsa Vento was compromised by slow start and wide trip last time; class drop seals the deal. Rogue Nation was a determined winner in last; dangerous. Orpheus gets rider upgrade and makes peak start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Dazzling Speed owns speed and exits seven-length maiden score in last; pairs up. Claire's Kitty should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; big-time threat. Diamond Jen Brady fired crisp half-mile workout since last race; don't ignore.

THIRD: Turbulence has trained with a purpose for first start with Lasix and first outing since gelded; improvement predicted. Golconda has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Invest was a poor investment when second at 70 cents on the dollar in debut; recoups losses?

FOURTH: Taptaptap made menacing middle move when a strong second last time; more to give. Giant Sandy fired eye-catching 5-furlong drill last week; very interesting. Lettercarrierhenry is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Big Thicket displayed brief speed behind a repeat winner in last and owns faster back numbers; forward move predicted. Avast Matey drops and stretches to suitably longer trip; dangerous. Peter's Project owns 17 wins from 47 starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Five Night Freddie is quick from gate and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; two, sharp works since last start seal the deal. Gongheifatchoy drops after much-improved fourth in last; dangerous. Fortune's Boy is riding a forward line on the numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Proximate to Power gets favorable cutback in distance after battling on the lead in route last time; intensified wallop expected. Wushu Warrior gets class relief after tough-trip fifth in last; dangerous. Ark in the Dark is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Stonesintheroad has won all three starts versus NY-breds and should handle step up to open company. Miss Imperial is fresh, owns fast numbers and hails from Jason Servis stable; need more? Forgotten Hero lost best chance when pinched back at the start last time; more than good enough on "A" game.

NINTH: Icy Maneuvers makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and is lightly raced in bunch of professional losers; weakness of field is selection's strength. My First Gal is 0-for-10 but has finished second in last two starts; minor award again? Ramblin' Ma'am also has failed to get job done in 10 tries and has burned chalk players in last three outings; willing to try again? Here Comes Helen was a much-improved third in last; heading in right direction.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin scores past Islanders goaltender Islanders show little fight in loss to Canadiens
Yankees shortstop Thairo Estrada throws out the Rays' Yanks' Estrada bouncing back from gunshot wound
Former New York Knick legends Willis Reed (L) Willis Reed has encouraging words for young Knicks
Citi Field as seen from 126th Street on Mets will change Citi Field address to honor Seaver
St. John's head coach Chris Mullin reacts during Mullin touts progress, but work to be done
Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins defends against Eberle in lineup despite upper-body injury