Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: SHOCK THERAPY (9); Best Value: BIG PADDY BROWN (6)

FIRST: Flat Out Jayvien gets slight cutback in distance after earning improved late-pace figure in last; amplified kick predicted. Friendship Seven fired crisp 5-furlong drill for first start since December; potential main speed with addition of blinkers. No No Noah drops and gets Lasix; forward move expected.

SECOND: Crea's Bklyn Law was pace and position compromised in last; call based on price potential. Take Your Place was a determined winner at this level in last; be no surprise. Bootlegger is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Suremoney regressed in last after second to a repeat winner in previous start; rebounds. Tizgame was a sharp second in debut; very dangerous. Holey Matrimony is training swiftly for first start; follow the money.

FOURTH: Flying Pleasantly was a solid third in last and should possess enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Starry Rose is lightly raced and gets class relief; dangerous but potential underlay. Give Me a Hug has failed at short odds in both starts; you've been warned.

FIFTH: Jazzy J took backward step in last after clear-cut win two back; forward move predicted. Movie Score fired swift 5-furlong work for first start in nine weeks; dangerous. Nancysaidso is speedy, firing bullet works and hails from Jason Servis stable; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Big Paddy Brown tallied improve pace figure in last after logging solid final fraction in previous start; puts it all together. Pier Forty owns four seconds from nine starts; minor award again? Papa Jim was a strong third in last; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Latin Love Bug wheels back in a hurry after dominant score last week; pairs up. Vicar's Legend is fresh and owns fast back numbers; very tempting. Shamrock Kid was a top-figured second in last; bounces at short odds?

EIGHTH: Out of Orbit has trained sharply since impressive, front-end victory in last; more to come. Pink Twist owns two wins and two seconds from five starts on Big A loam; worth long look. Storm Rising lived up to heavy tote support (80 cents on the dollar) when winning debut by more than five lengths; obvious threat. 

NINTH: Shock Therapy notched rapid late-pace figure when breaking maiden by more than six lengths last out; keeps on giving. Mac's Revolution was a change-of-pace third in last; dangerous in third start of form cycle. Poker Game owns a win and two seconds from four starts; must consider. Oh K Funnybone is another that consistently lands in the exotics; don't ignore.

