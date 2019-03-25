Best Bet: WE ARE FAMILY (1); Best Value: AMANDA LANE (5)

FIRST: We Are Family compiled tight work tab for first start in six months; primed and ready. Mo Moxie owns strong efforts but has repeatedly failed at short odds; your move. Solent regressed in last after strong placing in debut; must consider.

SECOND: Pinchbeck tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner in last; more to give. Leah's Dream owns speed and fast figures; logical, short-priced player. Fair Regis is fresh and logs swift numbers on best efforts; dangerous.

THIRD: Clonedsimmard made sustained rally when second to a much-the-best winner in last; weakness of field is selection's strength. Killala Bay is speedy and drops; likely underlay. Theresa's Boy cuts back to mile after clear-cut placing in last; amplified kick predicted.

FOURTH: Golden Vale has trained with a purpose since clear-cut victory in January; more to come. Exceed the Goal also is rested and packs potent kick on "A" game; very interesting. Speed Khaleesi owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Amanda Lane needed last and could get the early jump in small field that's light on speed. Whyisshesoolucky tallied swift numbers when a 15-length maiden winner in last; bounces Friday? Party in the Sand makes first start since claimed and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Mucho Lucky notched improved pace figure in last and could be sitting on breakthrough at fat ticket. Dr Burt is quick from gate and has top-notch, front-end rider aboard; dangerous. Flat Rate also is speedy but has failed as the favorite in both starts; proceed with caution at short odds. Never Felt Better owns a second and third in two starts; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Blue Belt is fresh, training crisply and looms the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Analyze the Odds packs potent kick on best efforts but takes troubling price plunge in first start since claimed; mixed message. Gypsum Johnny took backward step in last after fast-figured third in previous start; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: Avalina lived up to heavy tote backing when a 13-length winner in debut; keeps on giving. Figure It Out was a clear-cut second after wide trip behind dominant winner in last; dangerous. Dovey Lovey regressed in last after three strong efforts in a row; bounce-back threat.

NINTH: Jack Bo is rested, drops and projects as the main speed in weak nightcap. Everything Pazible lacks early zip but adds blinkers and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Awesome Adversary exits strong placing in most recent and could fall through the cracks in the wagering; don't ignore. Mister Muy Bien was an improved third in last; must consider.