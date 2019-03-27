Best Bet: NO DISTORTION (8); Best Value: HAY FIELD (7)

FIRST: Stella B. tallied rapid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in most recent; more to give. Flashndynamite ships in from Parx and owns speed and fast numbers; very playable. To the Flag is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Bow Town Cat ships in for potent Philly-based barn after fast-figured win at Parx in last; pairs up. Elizabeth Nicole is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Miss Jak regressed in last after top-numbered win two back; dangerous.

THIRD: Watch My Dust left six rivals in the dust when circling the field with powerful run to win last at Laurel; keeps on giving. Whateveryouwant is fleet-footed and owns swift numbers; very dangerous. It's All Relevant has won five of last seven and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Aristocratic exits wire-to-wire score in last and projects as the speed of the speed once again. Bon Raison packs potent late kick on best efforts; very dangerous. Win With Pride delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; must consider.

FIFTH: Honey Graeme was a front-running winner in last and should have more to give in first start since claimed by Linda Rice. Mia Bella Rossa owns two wins and a third from last three starts; dangerous. Daria's Angel also is ultra-consistent (three wins and three seconds from last six starts) and is more than good enough on best efforts.

SIXTH: H Man was done in by swift splits last time; softer flow predicted in this pace dynamic. Professor Snape logged four tight works for first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; very playable. Sol the Freud is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SEVENTH: Hay Field packs powerful late wallop on "A" game and is working with a purpose for first start in eight weeks. Wildcat Belle is quick from gate and has top-notch, front-end rider aboard; very playable. Clairvoyant Lady has never been off the board in six starts at the Big A; must be considered.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: No Distortion was compromised by slow start and wide trip last time; two bullet works in the interim seal the deal. Felix in Fabula was a game second to a repeat winner in last; very interesting. King Koa tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning by more than six lengths last out at Parx; nice fit with the locals.

NINTH: Turco Bravo was a tough-trip second in last; handles 11-furlong marathon distance. Colonel Juan has trained sharply since first start since three-month absence last time; improvement expected. Shalako can be effective from on or just off the pace; don't overlook.

TENTH: Mr. Brix has trained swiftly since top-figured score in last at Laurel; ready for prime time. American Power packs potent kick and could in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Rockinn On Bye, another that would benefit from fast fractions, should be nearing peak in third start of form cycle; price will be tempting. Still Krz owns fast back numbers and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; right in the thick of this.