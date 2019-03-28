Best Bet: AUNT BABE (3); Best Value: INTOXICOLOGIST (8)

FIRST: Elizabeth Nicole is quick from gate and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride from rail. Moondance Joy runs late and could be in catbird seat if top selection hits the wall. Ribbonite drops and owns fast back numbers; worth a look.

SECOND: Quintarelli is riding a forward line on the numbers; call in weak field. Platinum Nugget wheels back in a hurry after even fourth last week; improvement expected. Connolly's Beads makes first start since gelded and first outing with maiden-claiming tag; very dangerous.

THIRD: Aunt Babe regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. Shimmering Moon was a top-numbered winner in last; bounces Sunday? Play Me a Memory logged two, crisp 5-furlong drills for first start since last May; more than good enough on best.

FOURTH: Seed Money is fresh and could fall through the cracks in the wagering in compact field; call based on price potential. I Saw It All has drilled three times since game placing in last; dangerous. Red Zinger, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, is training swiftly for first start since last summer; must consider.

FIFTH: My Girl Annie looms the controlling speed on the fence with proper handling. Devilish Romance was an improved third in last and owns faster back numbers; very playable. Gobi never threatened last time but is competitive on best races; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Brockthebank was nearly 15 lengths clear of third finisher when a game second in debut; more to come. Early Retirement is rested and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Bank Gala has made a forward move on the numbers in all four starts; must consider.

SEVENTH: Hexameter owns speed and pulls weight from the field; solid combination at solid price. Jump for Joy owns three wins and two seconds from last five starts; be no surprise. Questeg also is ultra-consistent and must be factored into the mix if odds are fair.

EIGHTH: Intoxicologist was a touch short when second in first start since two-month layoff last time; tighter on Sunday. Cheatham Hill logged fast final fraction when a 12-length maiden winner last out; very dangerous. Shelley Ann compiled strong work slate for first start in nine weeks; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Three Birds logged six tight works for first start since December; primed and ready. Pennys From Heaven overcame wide trip when a hard-charging winner in debut; very dangerous. Sarahrini also won first start and will be favorably positioned near the front; big-time threat. Fair Lassie, another that scored right out of the box, should offer generous odds; don't overlook.