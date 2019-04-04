TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, April 7

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: FLAT OUT JAYVIEN (4); Best Value: PENNYS FROM HEAVEN (2)

FIRST: Causin' Trouble has logged solid late-pace figures when second in last two starts; more to give. First Forever owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. La Bell Chica is improving and gets Lasix; worth long look.

SECOND: Pennys From Heaven drops after non-threatening seventh last week; forward move predicted. Evan's Nice Now makes first start since claimed by John Toscano; dangerous. Saratoga Style regressed in last after determined win in previous start; rebound threat.

THIRD: Chantry Flats is training sharply and projects as the main speed on tight-turned course. Unleveraged has been sidelined for 505 days, but hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise. Strategic Outlook owns two seconds and two thirds from four starts; must be considered. On dirt: Orbed.

FOURTH: Flat Out Jayvien was an eight-length maiden winner in last; pairs up. Change of Venue has finished second in last two; runner-up again? La Maquina Gris fired 5-furlong bullet last week and owns fast numbers on best efforts; very tempting.

FIFTH: Black Tide is working swiftly and looms the main speed with aggressive ride. Inspector Lynley packs powerful kick on "A" game; very dangerous. Multiplier owns fast final numbers on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: On the Town compiled five tight works since fourth on Gulfstream grass last out; improvement predicted. Morelikelythannot is training with a purpose for Chad Brown; need more? Dolores Westworld should move forward with race under belt; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Seethisquick has won two straight and appears to be the quickest of the quick with 10-pound bug aboard. Wegotoldyougotsold owns speed and fast final figures; likely underlay. Morning Breez was a stubborn winner in last; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Wegetsdamunnys consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Keota could play out as the dominant front-runner in field that's light on speed. Too Cool to Dance displays signature Chad Brown work tab for return from freshener; easily could take this.

NINTH: Weekend Forecast fired crisp half-mile drill since much-improved placing in last; more in the tank. Bel Coure owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Rose of Dublin owns two seconds and two thirds from last five starts; logical. Vinda Machine makes first start with Lasix; don't ignore.

