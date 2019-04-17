TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 20

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: HERO'S WELCOME (5); Best Value: MANGO M (7)

FIRST: I'm an Ocala Dude logged five tight works since even fifth in last; forward move predicted. Lazarus Project was a fast-figured second in last; very dangerous. Still Krz owns speed and fast numbers on best efforts; must consider.

SECOND: Step to the Bank projects as the main speed in third start of form cycle. Bears Mafia was a hard-charging second in last and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Invest was second as the favorite in both starts; burns money again?

THIRD: Stormy Justin lands in soft field and is 1-for-1 on Big A sod. Won't Be Missed is training with a purpose for first start in eight weeks; very interesting. River Knight's speed gives him a puncher's chance at juicy odds.

FOURTH: Parlapiano delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; short price is the problem. Claire's Kitty gets price hike after clear-cut score in last; dangerous. Malarkey was an even fourth at this level in last; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Hero's Welcome gets class relief after speed and fade in Stymie last time; three works in the interim seal the deal. Shadow Rider packs potent kick and also has trained strongly since last start; very dangerous. Candygram was a strong second in lone start at Aqueduct; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Family Biz, a determined winner in last, moves to grass with proper running style. Forty Under is rested and training with a purpose; big-time player. English Bee needed last and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Mango M is working strongly for first start since November and looms the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Minsky Moment returns from 504-day layoff for Chad Brown; any questions? Beach Access has delivered two strong efforts since returning to the wars in February; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Stonesintheroad succumbed to hot fractions in Cicada Stakes last time; softer flow predicted. Newly Minted wheels back in a hurry after logging top-figured win in debut at 8-1; bounces at short odds Saturday? Kid Is Frosty has hit the board in all five starts; logical.

NINTH: The Big Lebanese makes quick return after solid third in last; forward move expected. Bankit exits Louisiana Derby and packs potent late wallop but is likely to be an underlay; you've been warned. Blindwillie McTell owns two wins and a second from three starts; must consider. Thorny Tale compiled tight work tab for first start since January; right in the thick of this on "A" effort.

