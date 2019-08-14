Best Bet: THERE HE GOES (4); Best Bet: TOO MUCH TIP (8)

FIRST: Yankee Empire moves to turf after logging two sharp workouts since last start; improvement predicted. Blackberry Wine is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; dangerous. Anaconda debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SECOND: Miss Imperial is training sharply and gets class relief; primed and ready. Carrizo fired half-mile bullet since 12-length score last out; very dangerous. Break Curfew consistently delivers strong efforts; logical, short-priced player.

THIRD: High Rider is firing bullets for first start in nearly a year; close call in wide-open turf dash. Game Boy Benny notched three tight works since game placing in last; dangerous. All About it is fresh and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

FOURTH: There He Goes projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Latin Love Bug runs late and could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Giant Boo Boo is fleet-footed and drops; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Stella d'Oro tallied sizzling late-pace figure when a determined winner on all-weather footing at Arlington last time; transfers form to grass. Devamani owns two seconds and two wins from last four starts; be no surprise. Westerland should be tighter in second start since eight-month absence; very interesting.

SIXTH: Yamano Maker compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since June; sitting on breakthrough. Carotari is quick from the gate and could play out as the swiftest of the swift; very playable. Bourbon in May has logged solid numbers in all three starts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Irish Mias tallied swift numbers when a clear-cut second in debut; more to come. American Butterfly gets Lasix and fired bullet work since non-threatening seventh in debut; wake-up potential. Feisty Bird concluded work slate with crisp half-mile drill; stay tuned to the tote.

EIGHTH: Too Much Tip tallied swift internal and final figure when a front-end winner at Laurel last time; ready for prime time. Miss Gossip owns a win on Spa sod and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Broadway Run also has a victory on Saratoga turf and packs potent kick on "A" game. Fire Key fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency.

NINTH: Varenka overcame soft splits when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Amandrea logged a win and two seconds from last three starts; big-time threat. Regal Glory, from Chad Brown barn, owns four wins and two seconds from six starts; likely underlay.

TENTH: Dunbar Road has trained with a purpose since dominant score in Mother Goose at Belmont in June; rail draw seals the deal. Ulele is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Street Band was a clear-cut winner in Indiana Oaks last out; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Take Me to Hardoon is 1-for-1 at Saratoga and compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since February; ready to roll. Quietude packs potent stretch kick on best efforts; very playable. Moon Heist was a wire-to-wire maiden winner last out; don't ignore. Sweet Meadow Mist starts slowly but finishes quickly worth long look.