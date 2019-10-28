Best Bet: MAKIN' OUT (5) ; Best Value: STERLING BEAUTY (8)

FIRST: Shanghai Bobby is fresh, speedy and drops; come and catch her. Cheatham Hill packs potent kick and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Chillinwithfriends makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Kit Kat Katie returns from 10-week layoff and delivered best effort in career debut; "A" game predicted. Boston Beauties has logged fast numbers in both starts; likely underlay. Jen's Battle is quick from gate but hails from struggling stable; must take the good with the bad.

THIRD: Promise Me Roses, a hard-charging second in last at Belmont, tallied both wins at the Big A; horse for course. First Forever is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Prairie Fire is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player.

FOURTH: Jimmy Jazz makes third outing since layoff after notching solid late-pace figure when fourth in last; forward move predicted. Paynter's Prize exits front-end placing in last; very dangerous on tight-turned turf course. Sidd Finch is riding an improving line on the numbers; very interesting.

FIFTH: Makin' Out has trained sharply since visually impressive win on Sept. 13; pairs up. Cartwheel is quick from gate and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Maiden Beauty wheels back in a hurry (one week) and returns to dirt; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Desbordes has worked two times since front-running second in last; rates close call. Summer Sangria is speedy but has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Holmdel Park gets Lasix after useful fourth in debut; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Kodiak Katie ships in from Jersey after winning three in a row at Monmouth; ready for prime time. Hollywood Glory was second in lone start at the Big A; price will be tempting. Smooth With a Kick consistently logs fast figures; logical, short-priced threat.

EIGHTH: Sterling Beauty tallied rapid final fraction when a fast-closing winner in last start; more to come. Kerry's Ring notched a win and two seconds from last three starts; be no surprise. Tempers Way exits wire-to-wire win in last; front-running player once again.

NINTH: Ankle Monitor visually and numerically impressed when drawing off to more than five-length score at Parx last time; nice fit with the locals. Power Move made a powerful move when winning debut by open lengths; very dangerous. Maedean, another last-race winner, fired crisp half-mile drill in the interim; must consider.

TENTH: Pendolino was done in by rough start when a solid sixth in last; improvement expected in weak nightcap. Doll is speedy, rested and hails from Jason Servis stable; dangerous. Anydayisherday was a much-improved second in last; right in the thick of this. Happy Music is training with a purpose for potent layoff barn; very interesting.