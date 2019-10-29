Best Bet: BRONX BOMBER (4); Best Value: GYPSY JANIE (1)

FIRST: Gypsy Janie earned improved pace figure in last and now makes peak start of form cycle; set for breakthrough. Honey Graeme, a fast-closing second in last, consistently delivers strong efforts. Cover Photo was a hard-charging winner in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Go Rudy Go adds blinkers and projects as the controlling speed. Turbo Drive runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Notorious Flirt is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; follow the money.

THIRD: Outrageous Bet owns sprinter's speed and starts from the fence; wire to wire with aggressive ride. Gambler's Fallacy fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (fresh and training with a purpose); be no surprise. Wicked Freud is riding a two-race winning streak for Jason Servis; easily could take another.

FOURTH: Bronx Bomber was speed sharpened in last and logged both career wins at the Big A. Dark Money owns two wins and two seconds from last four starts; logical, short-priced player. Joe's Smokin Gun, 2-for-3 at Aqueduct, could roll past the field if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: Javelin, a four-time winner in South Ozone Park, makes third outing since two-month layoff; forward move predicted. Getoffmyback was a front-running, clear-cut winner at this level in last; big-time threat. H Man drops to lifetime low; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Political tallied solid late-pace figure when fifth in debut; move to grass could play to strength. Stanhope has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Portfolio Hedge was a willing second in debut for Chad Brown; if underlays are your thing.

SEVENTH: Wicked Trick has won three straight; keeps on giving. Payne owns fast figures and hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? Binkster exits determined, front-end score in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Souper Courage compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since July; primed and ready. Strategic Outlook was a tenacious maiden winner in last and owns faster back numbers; very interesting. Bourbon N Rye is fleet-footed and has top-notch front-end rider aboard; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Moonlit Garden logs swift late-pace numbers and is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; rates close call. Golden Award has trained sharply since being pulled up in Personal Ensign at Spa in August; very dangerous if all is well. Bellera owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; obvious danger.

TENTH: Macho Boy is speedy, returns to NY-bred ranks and switches back to main track; demand value on moribund barn. Blues City was a clear-cut second after poor start in last; big-time player. Small Invasion was less than three lengths behind Blues Cit after wide trip in debut; easily could close the gap. Big Royal Lineage was third at 90 cents on the dollar last time; short price once again.