Best Bet: CARRIER LANDING (3); Best Value: LEMON ZIP (8)

FIRST: Bay Jewel was a tough-trip seventh in debut; improvement predicted. Amazing Ride was done in by swift splits in debut; dangerous. Autonomous makes first start for Chad Brown; follow the money.

SECOND: Nutzforboltz owns fast late-pace figures; rates close call. Impazible Odds is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting. Jo's Bold Cat fired half-mile bullet since hard-charging win at Laurel last out; don't ignore.

THIRD: Carrier Landing should pack amplified kick with slight cutback in distance. Thousand Percent owns speed, adds blinkers and returns to dirt; very dangerous. They Shot Sonny also moves to main track and owns solid numbers on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Fabulous Fun compiled solid work tab for first start in more than a year; addition of Lasix seals the deal. Up and Onward was a fast-figured fourth in most recent outing; very interesting. Somes Sound has trained swiftly since strong second in last; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Sparkling Sky tallied swift final fraction when compromised by poor getaway in last; more to give. Astoria Kitten, a front-running maiden winner in last, looms the dominant speed once again; very playable. English Breeze was victimized by wide trip when fourth in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Ethan Hunt owns speed and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive rider at the helm. We Should Talk runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Fast Getaway is 1-for-1 on Big A sod; big-time player.

SEVENTH: Guns of Steel is fresh, firing bullets and projects as the controlling speed in compact. group. Seethisquick makes peak start of form cycle and has logged all three wins at Aqueduct; very interesting. Proven Reserves, 1-for-1 in South Ozone Park, is training with a purpose for Chad Brown; likely underlay.

EIGHTH: Lemon Zip owns sit-and-pounce style and has notched two wins and two seconds at 1 1/2-mile marathon. Homeland Security, a three-time winner at the distance, has benefit of the rail on tight-turned course. Fools Gold is rested and own fast numbers on best efforts; logical, short-priced player.

NINTH: Ashaar was a "geared down" winner in first start; additional furlong plays to strength. Meru visually and numerically impressed when winning both starts at Monmouth; very dangerous. Polar Bear Pete has trained strongly since dominant victory in debut; hits it out of the park again? Lebda is fleet-footed and firing bullets; very interesting.

TENTH: Knockout Punch drops and gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; needs scratches to get into body of race. Duncastle, also on AE list, was a game, front-end second in last; must respect. Sweet Ride is bred to improve with move to grass; don't ignore. Point of Humor has hit the board in three of last four starts; must be factored into the mix. What's to Blame was fourth as the favorite in blanket photo for top honors last out; be no surprise.