Best Bet: TIPLE (5); Best Value: BEALE STREET (6)

FIRST: Midnitesalright is speedy and drops; handicapping 101. Moondance Joy runs late and could be in the garden if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Parlapiano delivered subpar effort in the mud last time; dangerous on dry land.

SECOND: Trans Mississippi is training with a purpose for first start since August; weakness of field is selection's strength. Savvy Cairo also is working sharply for first start since this past summer; dangerous. Know Point Given is 0-for-23 but owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Inscom was pace and trip compromised when third in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Coral Legacy was a clear-cut winner in last; big-time player. Speed Gracer should pack amplified kick with cutback to shorter route; very interesting.

FOURTH: Tapizearance was victimized by wide trip when third as the favorite last time; another chance. First Deputy owns two seconds and a third from three starts; be no surprise. True Grace exits strong placing in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Tiple packs potent kick and should receive ideal setup in contentious field. Queen Kahen, a game second in last, owns a tractable running style; dangerous. Bean Counter was a front-running maiden winner in last; speedy and playable.

SIXTH: Beale Street notched rapid late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last; more to come. Betty F has improved in all three stateside starts; worth long look. Quiet Dignity has failed as the favorite in last two outings; burns more cash?

SEVENTH: Wadadli Princess packs solid late wallop in field with ample speed; call based on price. New Girl in Town fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency; big-time player. Cash Offer is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Jennemily is quick from gate and projects as the controlling speed in bulky field. Saratoga Treasure owns solid late kick and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection is dueled into defeat. O'Malley is riding a two-race winning streak for Jason Servis; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Myamanoi compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since August; primed for breakthrough. Happy Danza owns sprinter's speed and adds blinkers; serious wire-to-wire threat. Le Coste sheds the shades and gets the meds; wake-up potential. King's Honor logged fast figures in both starts; logical, short-priced player.