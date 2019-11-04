Best Bet: FIVE STAR BUNT (4); Best Value: HEDONISM (9)

FIRST: Champagne Bliss is fresh, training with a purpose and could play out as the main speed; call in weak opener. Hickory Made, a change-of-pace fifth in last, owns fast back numbers; very dangerous. Rapido Gatta logged three seconds and two thirds from five starts; minor award again?

SECOND: Horoscope was an even fourth in first start since eight-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Latin Love Bug makes quick return (12 days) and logged both wins at the Big A; very interesting. London House drops two price levels; easily could take this if not damaged goods.

THIRD: Our Lady of Laredo notched three tight works since speed and fade in debut; blinkers on seals the deal. Bow Maker, another that dons the shades, was a tough-trip third in last; must consider. Always a Queen drops into claimer after being eased last month; fire sale?

FOURTH: Five Star Bunt makes first start since claimed by high-percentage stable and should be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Leaky Cup is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Cerretalto is 3-for-4 at Aqueduct; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Summer Belief moves to turf after displaying speed in debut; call based on price. Moral Reasoning was sandwiched between next-out winners when second in debut; likely underlay. Ameriel is firing bullets for top-notch, first-out stable; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Full Salute has been idle for nearly a year but concluded work tab with best-of-127 half-mile drill; wire to wire. Life in Shambles owns fast late-pace figures and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Earned Success is 1-for-1 at the Big A and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Big Gemmy, a winner of four of last five, consistently logs field's fastest final fractions. Danebury is speedy and owns swift numbers; big-time player. Carthon also is fleet-footed and owns rapid figures; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Square Shooter could be perfectly placed in the stalker's seat in wildly-contentious field; probable fat price is the clincher. Fig Jelly has finished second nine times in 19 starts; runner-up again? Vici, another that prefers lesser spoils, owns 11 placings and nine thirds from 38 outings; camera shy?

NINTH: Hedonism gets the meds, dons the shades and shows sharp work slate; improvement predicted. Stuy Town Baby flashed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Days of Spring owns a third and a second from last two starts; logical, short-priced player. Lookn Fine as Wine recovered from striking gate at the start to finish fourth last time; price will be tempting.