Best Bet: KREWE CHIEF (6); Best Value: TAPAGE (10)

FIRST: Miss Imperial makes first start since claimed by Joe Sharp after sharp score in last; more to come. Daria's Angel owns speed and starts from the fence; wire-to-wire threat. Monaco Princess has fast back figures; worth long look.

SECOND: Keepme in Thegame needed last and owns fast late-pace figures on "A" game. Balon Rose fits the classic Chad Brown profile (rested, sharp works, fast figs); be no surprise. Smack has a second and three thirds in four starts; must be considered.

THIRD: Smidge, a willing second in last, likely will be overlooked in the wagering because of low-profile connections. Spectator Sport moves to grass after fast-figured third in last; dangerous. Sport is training sharply for first start since July; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Indian Ghost is fleet-footed and needed last; duly tightened. Elios Milos runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Our Last Buck logged only win at the Big A; dangerous.

FIFTH: Look Me Over compiled solid work slate for first start since September debut; improvement predicted. Water White was second to a repeat winner in last; big-time player. Fashion Rules is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Krewe Chief should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to shorter route; game second in lone start on Big A sod. Devamani also turns back in distance and is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. Instilled Regard logged fast numbers in both turf starts; likely underlay.

SEVENTH: Majestic Reason notched tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. Philanthropic is rested and riding a two-race winning streak for Jason Servis; very dangerous. Honor Way was a determined winner in last and should have more in tank in third start of form cycle; must consider.

EIGHTH: Gidu was speed sharpened in sprint last out and projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Frontier Market packs potent late kick and has the benefit of the rail; easily could take this. Golden Brown also runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Fly Fly Away gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and fired 3-furlong bullet on Tuesday; rates close call. Jack and Noah was compromised by sizzling splits last time; dangerous with softer flow. Prince of Thieves also returns to sprint after being in too tough last time; price will be tempting.

TENTH: Tapage made forward move on the numbers in last and should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Colloquist moves to main track after making middle move and fading last time; worth long look at long price. Malibu Edge dons the shades after displaying improved speed in last; front-end threat. Toledo was a game second when favored in debut; if chalk is your game.