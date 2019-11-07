Best Bet: CANDID DESIRE (4); Best Value: PECATONICA (2)

FIRST: No Bad Days is speedy and firing bullets for first start since August; call based on price. U S Army Corps was compromised by wide trip last time; dangerous. Complex System debuts for Chad Brown; a no-brainer.

SECOND: Pecatonica tallied fast late-pace figure when fifth in last; forward move predicted in third start of form cycle. Augusta Moon owns speed and drops; big-time, front-end threat. Alley to Calvary has finished third in last two starts; same result on Sunday.

THIRD: Kid Bourbon compiled sharp work slate for first start in seven weeks; set for best. Road Home, on the bench since February, also is training worth a purpose for return. Spice Road owns three seconds and two thirds from five starts; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Candid Desire owns a favorable sit-and-pounce style in field that's jammed with speed. Sudden Surprise is fresh and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with Kendrick Carmouche in the saddle. O Shea Can U See packs potent late kick and will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Elenzee compiled eye-catching training tab for first outing in 60 days; come and catch him. Jack the Cat could be the one that secures the best perch if top selection wilts in the lane. Valmont exits three-length win in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Myawaya was sandwiched between next-out winners when a clear-cut second in last; her turn on Sunday. Voltairine was done in by poor start in debut; price will be tempting. New York Supreme is firing bullets for debut; demand value on struggling stable.

SEVENTH: Gio d'Oro is quick from gate and could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Network Effect fits classic Chad Brown profile (layoff, fast numbers, strong works); if chalk is your game. I Love Jaxson is riding a three-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Our Super Nova should possess amplified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Newly Minted is 2-for-2 at the Big A; logical, short-priced player. My Roxy Girl, a five-time winner in South Ozone Park, fired 5-furlong bullet since taking last at Belmont; must be considered.

NINTH: Enola Gay bested two next-out winners when scoring in debut at Kentucky Downs; ready for prime time. Masque d'Oiseau logged wire-to-wire victory in debut at Monmouth; very playable. Bayerly Seen, another that's fleet-footed, compiled eye-catching work tab for first start in eight weeks; big-time threat.

TENTH: Pallas Athene makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and logs fast final fractions on best efforts. Loaded Joe owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Sandy Lane Kitten has worked two times since third as the favorite in last; easily could take this. Monkeyseemonkeydo was just a nose behind a next-out winner when third in last; be no surprise.