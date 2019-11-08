Best Bet: MISCHIEF AFOOT (8); Best Value: FIRST FOREVER (4)

FIRST: Rosebud's Hope is fresh and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Arch of Troy could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Justin Time was a determined winner in last at Laurel; don't ignore.

SECOND: Quantum Computing is training with a purpose for first start since claimed; rates close call. Money Never Sleeps was a useful sixth in first start; dangerous. Customerexperience debuts for Chad Brown; enough said.

THIRD: Orpheus owns field's fastest final fractions; call based on price. Business Cycle was a winner when 75 cents on the dollar last time; must consider. Tale of Mist drops and owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

FOURTH: First Forever tallied sharp late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Bertranda regressed in last after determined score in previous start; rebound potential. Letmetakethiscall notched three wins and a second from last five starts; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Tercero has worked three times since even fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Chowda runs late and could impact at fat ticket if fractions get fast and furious. Noble Endeavor is firing bullets for debut for Butch Reid; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Ninja Dust gets class relief after tracking swift splits in last; favorably positioned in bulky field. Uncle Curly packs potent kick and looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic. Willing to Speed, 1-for-1 on Big A sod, makes third start of form cycle and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts; very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Mad Munnys was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow anticipated. Lundqvist should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; easily could take this. Mohican compiled tight work slate for first start in seven weeks; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Mischief Afoot gets additional furlong after logging swift final fraction last time; primed for breakthrough. Mo and Go bounced last time after hard-fought placing in previous start; dangerous. Portos comes from the clouds and will offer short price; bad combination.

NINTH: Fetching has worked sharply since improved fourth in last; career-best predicted. Dynamite Kitten fired crisp half-mile workout for first start in 50 days; second in only start on Aqueduct turf. Cirque is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

TENTH: Tarallucci gets confident price hike after improved third in last; more to come. Plink Freud has drilled three times since second in last; very dangerous. Kathy's Cause was a front-running second in last; big-time player. Deja Raconte makes first start since claimed by Steve Klesaris; don't ignore.