Best Bet: FIGHT ON LUCY (7); Best Value: ALL OVER THE MAP (8)

FIRST: So Sublime was done in by sizzling splits last time; softer flow in this pace matchup. Theyallcomehome exits clear-cut win at Parx last out; very dangerous. Haul Anchor is rested and owns fast back numbers; easily could take this if all is well.

SECOND: Dante's Fire tallied fast final fractions in all three starts; rates close call. Dawn's Early Light could play out as the main speed if able to escape AE list. Mitzrayim also owns sprinter's speed and should be favorably positioned in big field. Troubleshooter hails from potent first-out barn (Christophe Clement); follow the money.

THIRD: Mobridge is fresh and has shown a history of delivering winning efforts off similar layoffs. Brucarita is training with a purpose for first start since August; very dangerous. Chocolate Ride owns 11 wins from 33 starts; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Hemlock regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. Mr Phil was second in last two outings; runner-up again? Robber Bob notched best-of-129 half-mile drill last week; could be a runner.

FIFTH: Ten Eyck logged crisp half-mile work since game placing in last at Laurel; ready for prime time. Southern Brigade should be advantageously placed near the front in field that's light on speed. Quiet Out East makes first start for Linda Rice after determined maiden score in last; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Blameless is working sharply for first start since March; career-best predicted. North Dakota tallied fast late-pace figures in last two starts; big-time danger. French Reef (from a dam that has produced five turf winners) and Rakeez (tight work tab) are uncoupled newcomers from Chad Brown barn; why is this allowed?

SEVENTH: Fight On Lucy tallied swift final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Shesasuperfreak is fleet-footed and needed last; worth long look. Wailin Josie is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: All Over the Map set fast fractions when a wire-to-wire winner in last; three tight works in the interim seals the deal. Playtone is another that exits fast-figured, front-running score; dangerous. My Sassy Sarah is working sharply for first main track start; very interesting.

NINTH: Bareeqa is riding a three-race winning streak; takes another if able to escape AE list. Music of Life cuts back to shorter route after earning quick late-pace figure in last; amplified kick predicted. Periodical is working sharply at Fair Hill training center; dangerous. Altea has hit the board in 10 of 14 starts; exotics player.

TENTH: Heartstrings exits deceptively strong fourth in last; rates call in wide-open nightcap. Ellanation was a tough-trip third in last; very playable. Itsakeyper makes peak start of form cycle; don't ignore. Chiclet's Dream was a game second in lone start on Big A sod; must be considered.