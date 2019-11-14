Best Bet: SCANNO (7); Best Value: COLD HEARTED CAT (2)

FIRST: Bourbon in May notched fast final fraction when second in last; more to give. River Knight nearly stole it on the lead when a game second at 21-1 last time; speedy and dangerous. Montatham was a determined maiden winner in last; must consider.

SECOND: Cold Hearted Cat is training sharply for Maryland-based barn; price edge over the locals. Double Happiness was compromised by wide trip when second as the favorite in last; recoups losses? Alexacrat owns speed and adds blinkers; very interesting.

THIRD: Peter's Project makes first start since claimed after four-length win in last; quick return on investment. Blame the Thief also makes first start for new barn and owns fast back numbers; be no surprise. Tale of Mist wheels back in a hurry after being red-tagged on Monday; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: In Equality handles marathon distance and owns potent kick on "A" game; call based on price. Cross Border was overmatched in Grade I Turf Classic last time; big-time player at this level. Gauguin is rested and working with a purpose; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Morning Breez regressed slightly in last after determined win in previous start; rebounds. American Rule was a fast-figured second at 61-1 on dirt last time; worth long look. Constant Knight should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Turbulence is firing bullets for first start in nearly eight months; ready to roll. Pipes makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez after front-end score in last; very dangerous. Six Percent logs fast figures on best efforts; logical, short-priced threat.

SEVENTH: Scanno logged four tight works since even fifth in most recent; forward move predicted. Brice was a clear-cut second in debut on Delaware sod last month; nice fit with the locals. Jedi Master displayed out-of-the-blue speed in last; developing and dangerous. Perjury Trap is firing bullets and moves to grass for Chad Brown; really need more?

EIGHTH: Alverina passed runners and improved on beaten lengths when a hard-charging second in last; needs scratches to escape AE list. Winifred J was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; very playable. Magic Fairy has been sidelined since wire-to-wire win in debut this past May; eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for return. Andretta is fresh and was second on Big A turf last fall; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Harris Bay was an even third at a mile last out; intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Ny Traffic took backward step in last after fast-numbered victory in previous start; bounce-back effort on tap. Dream Bigger has been on the bench since 10-length score in Finger Lakes stake in September; sharp work slate for comeback.

TENTH: Top Hat Invasion is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; timid call in nightcap that's jammed with newcomers. High School Crush has trained sharply since tough-trip third in debut; dangerous. Cruising Strong bested High School Crush by nearly a length in first start and now makes first outing since claimed by Brad Cox; easily could take this. The New Miami compiled tight work slate for capable first-out barn (Gary Gullo); follow the money.