TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 17

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: SCANNO (7); Best Value: COLD HEARTED CAT (2)

FIRST: Bourbon in May notched fast final fraction when second in last; more to give. River Knight nearly stole it on the lead when a game second at 21-1 last time; speedy and dangerous. Montatham was a determined maiden winner in last; must consider.

SECOND: Cold Hearted Cat is training sharply for Maryland-based barn; price edge over the locals. Double Happiness was compromised by wide trip when second as the favorite in last; recoups losses? Alexacrat owns speed and adds blinkers; very interesting.

THIRD: Peter's Project makes first start since claimed after four-length win in last; quick return on investment. Blame the Thief also makes first start for new barn and owns fast back numbers; be no surprise. Tale of Mist wheels back in a hurry after being red-tagged on Monday; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: In Equality handles marathon distance and owns potent kick on "A" game; call based on price. Cross Border was overmatched in Grade I Turf Classic last time; big-time player at this level. Gauguin is rested and working with a purpose; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Morning Breez regressed slightly in last after determined win in previous start; rebounds. American Rule was a fast-figured second at 61-1 on dirt last time; worth long look. Constant Knight should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Turbulence is firing bullets for first start in nearly eight months; ready to roll. Pipes makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez after front-end score in last; very dangerous. Six Percent logs fast figures on best efforts; logical, short-priced threat.

SEVENTH: Scanno logged four tight works since even fifth in most recent; forward move predicted. Brice was a clear-cut second in debut on Delaware sod last month; nice fit with the locals. Jedi Master displayed out-of-the-blue speed in last; developing and dangerous. Perjury Trap is firing bullets and moves to grass for Chad Brown; really need more?

EIGHTH: Alverina passed runners and improved on beaten lengths when a hard-charging second in last; needs scratches to escape AE list. Winifred J was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; very playable. Magic Fairy has been sidelined since wire-to-wire win in debut this past May; eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for return. Andretta is fresh and was second on Big A turf last fall; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Harris Bay was an even third at a mile last out; intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Ny Traffic took backward step in last after fast-numbered victory in previous start; bounce-back effort on tap. Dream Bigger has been on the bench since 10-length score in Finger Lakes stake in September; sharp work slate for comeback.

TENTH: Top Hat Invasion is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; timid call in nightcap that's jammed with newcomers. High School Crush has trained sharply since tough-trip third in debut; dangerous. Cruising Strong bested High School Crush by nearly a length in first start and now makes first outing since claimed by Brad Cox; easily could take this. The New Miami compiled tight work slate for capable first-out barn (Gary Gullo); follow the money.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

GM Brian Cashman on new Yankees pitching coach Yanks introduce Blake: It's a 'new-world order' for pitching coach
Kaapo Kakko #24 of the Rangers skates during Kakko scratched from lineup against Lightning with flu
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez reacts after a passed Cashman remains extremely high on Sanchez
Sam Darnold #14 of the Jets and head Glauber: Darnold happy that Jets are keeping Gase as coach
Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd limps to the Isles place Andrew Ladd on waivers
Khalil Mack and the Bears defense should make NFL picks: Jets-Redskins a close one; Bears lock of week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search