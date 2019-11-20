Best Bet: NAKAMURA (9); Best Value: SIR BALLANTINE (4)

FIRST: Mandatory Payment exits change-of-pace fifth in last; amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Bassman Dave owns speed and starts from the fence; very dangerous. Casper Slew has trained sharply since clear-cut maiden win in last; big-time player.

SECOND: Magnetique makes peak start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Chouchou de Boo could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Lottie's Mission concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Sterling Beauty is fresh and owns fast late-pace figures on "A" game. Miss Jen runs late and could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Tempers Way is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Sir Ballantine wheels back in a hurry (one week) and gets favorable cutback to hybrid sprint distance; rates close call. Brimstone owns speed and is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. My Bernie makes NYRA-circuit debut and logs numbers that are a solid fit with the locals; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Psychic Energy, a three-time winner on Big A sod, makes peak outing of new condition cycle. Blueblood is speedy and drops; big-time player. Cal Wil is riding a three-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Voodoo Zip tallied solid final fraction when a two-move third in debut; tight recent work tab seals the deal. Eagerly owns fast numbers but has failed as the favorite in all three starts; burns more cash? Telephone Talker, from a dam that has thrown two grass winners, makes turf debut for Chad Brown; need more?

SEVENTH: Kong Style compiled sharp training slate for first start since June for Jason Servis; primed and ready. Free Enterprise has notched swift numbers in all four starts; be no surprise. Charlie McCoy, another that consistently tallies rapid figures, logged eye-catching work tab for first start since April; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Miss Mystique projects as the speed of the speed with Kendrick Carmouche in the saddle. Getmotherarose regressed in last after winning three of last four; bounce-back threat. Kitten's Covergirl is quick from gate and should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs.

NINTH: Nakamura was pace and trip compromised when a second on Keeneland turf last out and logged two bullet drills in the interim; primed for breakthrough. Tiz a Slam is speedy and starts from the fence; very dangerous. Sadler's Joy packs potent kick and loves marathon distances; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Victory Built looms the quickest of the quick in bulky nightcap; come and catch him. Blues City runs late and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Carnegie Song is firing bullets for debut; could be a runner. Imperio D drops into maiden claimer for Rudy Rodriguez; must be considered.