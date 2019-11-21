Best Bet: FREUDIAN FATE (9); Best Value: ZUMURUDEE (3)

FIRST: Girl of Tosconova should pack enhanced kick with slight cutback in distance. Queen Kahen is speedy and will prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Prairie Fire owns a second and two wins from last three starts; must consider.

SECOND: Jimmy Jazz logs fast late-pace figures and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Paynter's Prize was a game second in most recent grass outing; worth long look. The Honest Toun makes third start of form cycle; very dangerous.

THIRD: Zumurudee was victimized by soft splits and wide trip last out; better setup on Sunday. Noble Indy took backward step in last after front-running score in previous start; rebound threat. Classic Covey was a determined winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Miss Mi Mi delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; more to come. Malibu Mischief owns speed and fast figures but has been sidelined since being eased in last start on Sept. 21; mixed message. Radiantrithym, an 11-time winner, needed last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Quest for Fire adds blinkers and could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Quick Entry is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Bourbon N Rye is fleet-footed and will prove very tough if able to clear other frontrunners.

SIXTH: Sanctuary City gets the meds after hard-charging placing in debut; needs to escape AE list. Jack of Clubs is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners; very interesting. Go Rudy Go is quick from gate and could be hard to collar on a soft lead. Scuttlebuzz debuts for potent first-out stable (Jonathan Thomas); could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Southern King overcame plodding pace when a tenacious winner in last; pairs up. Worth a Shot is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Nutzforboltz, another last-race winner, wheels back in a hurry (eight days) to capitalize on razor-sharp current condition; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Arthur's Hope is rested, training swiftly and has shown a history of firing big efforts off the bench. Gold for the King, a four-time winner at the Big A, could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. T Loves a Fight also packs potent late kick and notched 5-furlong work since last start; don't ignore.

NINTH: Freudian Fate regressed on turf last time after tough-trip fourth on dirt in previous start; rebounds on Sunday. Apex Predator was disqualified from top honors after apparent front-end score in last; big-time danger. Bulwark was a useful fourth in first start since three-month absence; very interesting. Hot Brown logged a third and a second in two starts; logical, short-priced player.