Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Wednesday, Nov. 27

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: CAVARADOSSI (9); Best Value: KINGFISH (6)

FIRST: Shandian makes quick return and looms the main speed with aggressive ride in woefully weak opener. Uncle Ned makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Icy Dude compiled swift work tab for debut for Bill Mott; could be the goods.

SECOND: Princess Victoria drops and makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Stay Fond also gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; logical, short-priced threat. Little Nanny is speedy and needed last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Wait a Minute has won four of last five at Finger Lakes; ready for prime time. She Takes Charge exits top-figured score in first start since 10-month layoff last out; bounces today? Cartwheel was a pole clear for second when favored in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Hudson Overpass should capitalize on soft lead in soft field; come and catch her. Silver Token, a late-running second in last two, looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Plebe makes peak start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Mo Flash, a five-time winner on Big A loam, is training with a purpose for first start in eight weeks. Orchid Party gets confident price hike after clear-cut score in last; dangerous. Miss Jak, another last-race victor, makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; easily could take another.

SIXTH: Kingfish moves to turf after tallying solid late-pace figure in main-track debut; forward move predicted. Jimmy Jazz is fresh and owns fast numbers on best efforts; big-time player. Crazy Life, a probable underlay from Chad Brown barn, has finished third in three of four starts; minor award again?

SEVENTH: Chimney Rock consistently earns the field's fastest late-pace figures. Turned Aside drops and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Aye Aye Sir was a front-running maiden winner in last; serious, speedy threat.

EIGHTH: My Roxy Girl regressed slightly in last after fast-figured score in previous start; rebounds on Wednesday. Foolish Living fits classics Chad Brown pattern (fresh, training sharply, swift numbers); be no surprise. Flashndynamite crushed a softer field at Parx by more than seven lengths last out; worth long look at long price.  

NINTH: Cavaradossi notched rapid final fraction when a strong second in lone grass start; more to come. Duncastle owns two seconds and two thirds from last four starts; dangerous. Ink Splotz is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Sugartown Kid debuts after firing half-mile bullet at Fair Hill training track; follow the money.

