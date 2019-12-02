Best Bet: ELLA'S SONG (7); Best Value: MY CESA CHARM (4)

FIRST: Beauty Buzz is training sharply for first start since third in key-race debut this past March; primed and ready. Blahnik exits clear-cut placing in last; don't ignore sharp current form. Lots to Like is firing bullets for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: Creative Style owns fast back numbers and gets top call if race is moved to dirt. Channel Island regressed in last after determined win in previous start; bounce-back threat. Uhtred should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter route. Quality Choice is riding a two-race winning streak for white-hot Michelle Nevin barn; dangerous.

THIRD: Cemetery V I P was a non-stressful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Medellin compiled solid work slate for debut; stay tuned to tote. Silver Bank adds blinkers and moves to grass for Mike Stidham; wake-up potential.

FOURTH: My Cesa Charm makes first start since moving to Jefferey Englehart stable; gets the early jump in cheap field. Awesome Quick is speedy, drops and returns to dirt; dangerous. Keep Your Distance was sixth in same last race as Awesome Quick; big-time threat if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Summer Belief returns to main track and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; weakness of field is selection's strength. Super Twenty Seven also switches back to dirt and was a clear-cut second in lone main-track outing; very dangerous. All About Reyana was an improved third at 34-1 last time; very interesting.

SIXTH: Gypsum Johnny earned improved pace figure in last and logged crisp half-mile work in the interim; breakthrough predicted. Sir Ballantine runs late and could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. Harv Won't Tap is fresh and owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on "A" game.

SEVENTH: Ella's Song was a front-end winner last time at Finger Lakes and is a solid fit with the locals at this level. Carlisle Belle packs potent late wallop and will offer generous price; worth long look. Wailin Josie took backward step in last after pairing up wins in previous two; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: She Takes Charge looms the prime beneficiary if race is switched to wet dirt. Sadie Lady has worked swiftly since speed and fade in last; big-time, front-running threat. Miss Mystique, another that's quick from the gate, wheels back in a hurry after useful seventh just 13 days ago; don't ignore. Lovely La La loves to land minor awards at short odds; no thanks.

NINTH: Pixelate tallied fast late-pace figure when a wide second last time; more to give. Homeland lived up to heavy tote support when a hard-charging winner in debut; dangerous. City Man moves to grass for Christophe Clement; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Lookbothways may finally have found a field she can boss on the fron end; speedy edge in bulky nightcap. Gray Witch was a late-running fifth after poor start in second career start last time; ample room for development. Vitanza was an even fifth versus pricier field last time; very interesting. Fusi owns competitive numbers on best efforts; right in the thick of this.