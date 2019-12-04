Best Bet: ROSE FLOWER (4); Best Value: MAEDEAN (8)

FIRST: Kingmeister was a tough-trip fifth in well-bet debut; call based on price potential. Liam's Fires has trained with a purpose since speed and fade in debut; worth long look. Onward was a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Cost Basis also was second in last start; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Feel Glorious has the benefit of the rail and is 1-for-1 on Big A sod. Panther Hit is fresh and owns a tractable running style; price will be tempting. Atomic Blonde owns two wins and a second from three starts; logical, short-priced player.

THIRD: California Night drops and owns fast back numbers; can take this if all is well. Candy Promises is working sharply for first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous. Majestic Affair, an uncoupled barn mate of Candy Promises, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FOURTH: Rose Flower overcame soft fractions when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Rocky Policy is a solid fit on late-pace and final figures; very interesting. Broadway Run has been idle since August but has delivered best effort off the bench; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Mischief Afoot gets favorable cutback to mile; amplified kick predicted. Farmington Road has trained sharply since wide fifth in debut; improvement expected. Default Rate fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (fresh, working well, fast numbers); be no surprise.

SIXTH: Our Super Nova was a much-the-best winner in last and owns faster back numbers; more to come. Spiced Perfection ships in for Peter Miller after even fourth in BC FM Sprint last out; very dangerous. Another Broad exits clear-cut placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Trash Talker notched swift final fraction when a willing third in last; timid call in race that's jammed with newcomers. The Angry Man, from same stable as top selection, compiled eye-catching work slate for first start; could be a runner. Astronaut debuts for Steve Asmussen; stay tuned to the tote.

EIGHTH: Maedean tallied rapid late-pace figure when a sharp winner the first time she touched Big A loam; takes another. Lake Avenue broke maiden by an eye-popping 12 lengths last time; speedy and dangerous. Blame Debbie is training swiftly at Fair Hill base; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Forza Di Oro logged three tight works, culminating with 5-furlong bullet, after solid maiden win in October; more to give. Informative closes in sprints and could be aided by Saturday's added ground. Chase Tracker has the advantage of the fence at 9-furlong trip; must consider.

TENTH: Looking At Bikinis has trained strongly since breakthrough victory at Keeneland in October; Chad Brown at a price. Bal Harbour was an even third in last and owns faster back figures; worth long look. Maximum Security will be a decided underlay in the mutuels; no thanks. Spun to Run also figures to offer no value in wide-open Cigar Mile.