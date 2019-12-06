Best Bet: OUR CIRCLE OF LOVE (4); Best Value: MYAMANOI (3)

FIRST: Shine Like Bobby regressed in last after useful third in debut; rebounds. Halo City made menacing middle move when third at 28-1 in first start; beware of shorter price today. Please concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; could be a runner.

SECOND: Fifty Eight O G ships in from Finger Lakes after front-end scores in last two; ready for prime time. Javelin drops and cuts back to sprint; stretch threat. Summer Bourbon is off form but owns back numbers that would easily take this; mixed message.

THIRD: Myamanoi logged deceptively fast late-pace figure in debut; tight work tab for return seals the deal. Justintimeforwine owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Voliero made sustained run when third in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Our Circle of Love compiled strong work slate for return from 53-day freshener for Michelle Nevin; ready to roll. Pauseforthecause also is rested and owns speed and fast figures; logical, short-priced player. New Year's Wish owns five wins from six starts on Big A loam; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Aubrey Tate has drilled three times since game placing in last; price won't get pulse racing, however. New York Supreme is another that shows a trio of works since strong second in last; be no surprise. Maru makes it three members of this field to exit solid runner-up efforts; take your pick.

SIXTH: Pulsate is riding a forward line on the numbers and could offer best price potential of the contenders. Kitten's Cat packs potent late kick; dangerous. Onthewaytonevrland is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Stonesintheroad projects as the quickest of the quick with aggressive ride. Bridlewood Cat has trained sharply since 11-length maiden score on Oct. 13; big-time threat. Newly Minted, a four-time winner from six starts, consistently logs fast figures; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Twisted Tom makes first start since claimed by streaking stable; throw deep in wide-open field. Danebury is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling speed; very dangerous. Doups Point runs late and could be aided by longer trip.

NINTH: Nicodemus owns a stalker's style that should be well served in contentious Fall Highweight. Recruiting Ready has trained swiftly since fast-figured, front-running score in last; very playable. Strike Power is rested and could prove to be a very tough customer if able to shake clear from other speed types; very interesting.

TENTH: The New Miami was a tough-trip fifth in debut; rates another chance if able to escape AE list. Cruising Strong has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? High School Crush ran third in both outings; more minor spoils? Bella Invasion was a much-improved fifth at 62-1 last time; juicy-priced exotics inclusion.