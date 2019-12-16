TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 20

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: BLUEGRASS JAMBOREE (7); Best Value: H MAN (5)

FIRST: Blahnik owns speed, adds blinkers and drops; call in weak opener. Causin' Trouble could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Eighty Seven North owns five in-the-money finishes; logical player.

SECOND: Smiles From Sadie makes quick return (one week) and gets class relief; gets nod in another bad field. Chillinwithfriends is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Icy Calm has faced tougher fields out of town; needs front-end help.

THIRD: F And F Stable entry: Luzmaria makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and returns to dirt and mate Queentigua owns speed and fired half-mile drill last week; call based on price. Banque de Margaux also moves to main track and should improve in second start. Idaka compiled sharp work tab for debut; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Cape Cod Diva moves to dirt and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Wisconsin Night is fleet-footed and drops; be no surprise. Ghostly Beauty also is quick from gate and holds sharp current form; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: H Man is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; set for breakthrough effort. Joe's Smokin Gun wheels back in a hurry after relentless win this past Saturday; very dangerous. Gambler's Fallacy hails from Chad Brown barn and owns competitive numbers; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Sargeant Drive was a front-end winner in last and owns faster back figures; pairs up scores. Like What I See owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner with aggressive handling. Proven Reserves is fresh, owns fast numbers and hails from Chad Brown barn; need more?

SEVENTH: Bluegrass Jamboree was done in by wide trip and slow splits when facing NY-bred stakes field last time; amplified kick predicted with cutback to 6 furlongs. Kept True owns speed and fast final figures; big-time player. Fair Regis delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Go With Honor notched tight work tab for first start since June; ready to roll. Freaky Styley, second in all three starts, has failed as the favorite in last two; disappoints again? Implied Volatility was an ultra-game second on dirt two starts back; very dangerous. Bank Gala exits improved third in last; price will be tempting.

