Best Bet: VICAR'S LEGEND (5); Best Value: CURLIN ROAD (2)

FIRST: Fractorization exits game placing in last; experience edge in weak opener. Sharp Starr debuts for potent first-out stable; follow the money. Nicky Scissors makes first start for Jason Servis; easily could be the goods.

SECOND: Curlin Road gets confident price hike for first start in three months; tight work tab is the clincher. Siding Spring looms the main speed with aggressive handling; very dangerous. Mills drops and packs potent kick on "A" effort; worth long look.

THIRD: False Alarm exits improved sixth in last and will offer generous price; set for breakthrough. Shandian was done in by hot fractions and pace pressure last time; very playable. Power Up Paynter makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Carthon makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; crisp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Danebury owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Kazmania gets class relief and is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Vicar's Legend tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Leap to Glory is speedy and could leap to the front from favorable outside post; very interesting. Our Last Buck is fresh and firing bullets for Michelle Nevin; big-time threat if primed for best.

SIXTH: Moonbounce notched improved internal numbers at Finger Lakes last out; ready for prime time. Elios Milos was a strong second at this level in most recent; logical, short-priced player. Bassman Dave drops two price levels and owns fast back numbers; can take this if all is well.

SEVENTH: Wushu Warrior outworked 52 rivals in half-mile drill last Sunday; ready to roll. Bustin Shout, a fast-figured second in last, owns three wins, two placings and a third from eight starts; must consider. Big Engine is another that was a game second in last and also consistently delivers strong efforts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Stan the Man is rested, training swiftly and projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Major Cabbie was a decent fifth in Grade 1 Clark at Churchill Downs last time; be no surprise. Bon Raison packs potent late wallop on best efforts; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: The New Miami tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when fifth in debut in 12-horse field; forward move predicted. More Diamonds flashed brief speed and faded first out; tighter with race under belt. Keypit is fleet-footed and moves to dirt; must be factored into the mix. Rewarded makes third start of form cycle; juicy-priced exotics inclusion.